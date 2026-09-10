Benito 100 x 35 Turns I Am Art PR Into a Packed Celebration of Puerto Rican Art

The most striking thing about Benito 100 x 35 was not simply the number of artists or artworks. It was the crowd. I have been inside many galleries during opening nights, and I have seen plenty of successful exhibitions, but this felt different. People arrived early and stayed late. By the official opening time, moving through the gallery required patience. By the end of the evening, the energy had barely diminished. Artists circulated through the room while guests enjoyed wine and food, creating the kind of informal interaction that makes an opening memorable. This matters because galleries are not only places where artwork is displayed. They can become gathering places for communities, and I Am Art PR demonstrated exactly how powerful that can be. Benito 100 x 35 gave people a reason to come together, and the turnout suggested that Puerto Rico was ready for it.