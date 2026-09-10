Benito 100 x 35 Turns I Am Art PR Into a Packed Celebration of Puerto Rican Art

AT A GLANCE
There are art openings, and then there are nights when an art gallery becomes something much bigger than a gallery. Benito 100 x 35 at I Am Art PR was one of those nights. The collective exhibition brought together 32 artists and more than 50 works, filling the gallery with an energy that was impossible to ignore.
By 5:30 p.m., well before the official 6 p.m. start, the space was already packed. At 9 p.m., it was still packed. Wine flowed, food circulated, artists moved through the crowd, and conversations seemed to happen everywhere at once. I have covered and attended art events in Puerto Rico and New York, and it is rare to see this level of sustained turnout. Benito 100 x 35 was not simply an exhibition. It became a community celebration event.
My connection with I Am Art PR began before Benito 100 x 35. I first met Ángel and Alicia while working on a Resident story at La Concha Resort in Condado, where they were participating with Surco, Galería. We talked about art, the gallery, and the exhibitions they were planning, and I followed up because I could see that something interesting was developing. What I discovered behind the scenes was a gallery driven by people who genuinely care about the artists and the experience they create for visitors. Ángel, in particular, brings an unusual combination of curator, gallery owner, artist and craftsman to the operation. He is self-taught and self-made, including his work creating custom frames, and he has developed a reputation for recognizing and supporting artistic talent throughout Puerto Rico. That personal connection made covering this exhibition particularly meaningful for me.
Watching Ángel prepare for Benito 100 x 35 gave me a much better appreciation for what goes into producing a major collective art exhibition. The finished event looked effortless, but the effort behind it was anything but. Ángel was everywhere, from the presentation of the gallery to the artists and guests, while Alicia worked the room and the broader team handled the countless details that visitors never see. Ángel arrived wearing a sharp herringbone jacket, looking every bit the gallery owner and curator, but there was clearly no time to simply stand around and admire the finished product. This was a working event from beginning to end. The result was a gallery filled with people who came not just to look at art, but to socialize, discover artists, reconnect with friends, and experience something distinctly Puerto Rican.
The concept behind Benito 100 x 35 was inspired by Puerto Rico itself, with the title referencing the island's approximate dimensions and the cultural phenomenon surrounding Bad Bunny. But the exhibition was ultimately much broader than a single celebrity reference. It brought together dozens of local artists with different perspectives, styles, and techniques, creating a collective portrait of Puerto Rico through contemporary art. Thirty-two artists contributed more than 50 pieces, filling the gallery. The gallery itself became a kind of living collage, with artwork, artists, and visitors constantly interacting. Rather than presenting a single artistic voice, I Am Art PR created an environment where multiple voices could exist together, reflecting the diversity and creative energy of the island.
The most striking thing about Benito 100 x 35 was not simply the number of artists or artworks. It was the crowd. I have been inside many galleries during opening nights, and I have seen plenty of successful exhibitions, but this felt different. People arrived early and stayed late. By the official opening time, moving through the gallery required patience. By the end of the evening, the energy had barely diminished. Artists circulated through the room while guests enjoyed wine and food, creating the kind of informal interaction that makes an opening memorable. This matters because galleries are not only places where artwork is displayed. They can become gathering places for communities, and I Am Art PR demonstrated exactly how powerful that can be. Benito 100 x 35 gave people a reason to come together, and the turnout suggested that Puerto Rico was ready for it.
I was involved in Benito 100 x 35 in a different capacity as well. As a technology writer and custom software developer, I saw an opportunity to solve some of the problems that traditionally accompany large gallery events. One of my first recommendations was surprisingly basic: establish I Am Art PR properly on Google Maps.
The next was more important for the long-term value of the event: capture information from the people who actually attended. Instead of relying on handwritten sign-in sheets or losing valuable contacts after the wine was gone and the doors closed, I built a digital registration system designed specifically for the gallery. Sarah and the team worked the registration desk across three computers, capturing attendee contacts throughout the evening. That information represents something far more valuable than a guest list. It creates the beginning of an ongoing relationship with the gallery's community.
The other technology project I brought to Benito 100 x 35 addressed another familiar problem: the traditional digital art catalog. Anyone who has tried to navigate a flat PDF or online flipbook on a phone knows the experience. Pinch, zoom, squint, scroll, go back, and try to figure out which artwork belongs to which artist. I wanted something better. I created a custom digital catalog that allows visitors to browse the exhibition, explore artists and artwork, read descriptions, and navigate the collection in a much more intuitive way. The system can live beyond opening night, which is important. The physical exhibition ends, but the digital relationship with the artwork does not have to end with it. In this case, technology became an extension of the gallery rather than a distraction from the art.
What made the technology particularly interesting to me was how naturally it fit into the event. Nobody came to Benito 100 x 35 thinking about databases, registration systems, or digital catalogs. They came to see art, meet people, and enjoy the evening. That is exactly how technology should work. It should make an experience better without demanding attention for itself. The registration platform created a useful connection between the gallery and its visitors, while the digital catalog created a second way for people to engage with the artists and their work. Together, those systems give I Am Art PR something a traditional opening night often fails to provide: continuity. The event ends, but the information, relationships and artwork can continue working long after the last guest walks out the door.
There is a wonderful problem facing Ángel, Alicia and the entire I Am Art PR team: how do you top this? Benito 100 x 35 was the gallery's biggest exhibition to date, and the response was extraordinary. The combination of 32 artists, more than 50 works, a packed gallery, and a strong sense of community created something that will be difficult to duplicate simply by making the next show bigger.
The challenge will be creating something different, not necessarily larger. Having seen the work required to produce this event from behind the scenes, I have an even greater appreciation for what Ángel, Alicia, Sarah, and their team accomplished. I was fortunate to contribute technology to the effort, but the heart of the evening belonged to the artists, the gallery team, and the people who showed up and made the space come alive.
For me, Benito 100 x 35 represents something larger than one successful gallery opening. It demonstrates what can happen when art, community, and technology are treated as parts of the same experience. I Am Art PR, Ángel, and his team created the physical environment, the artists created the content, the guests created the energy, and technology helped connect those elements in a way that can continue after the event. That combination is increasingly important for galleries competing for attention in a crowded cultural landscape. The next generation of exhibitions will not necessarily replace the gallery experience with technology. Instead, the smartest galleries may use technology to make the physical experience more valuable, measurable, and memorable. After watching Benito 100 x 35 unfold from inside the operation, I believe I Am Art PR has created something people will be talking about for a long time.
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