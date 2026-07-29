How AI Can Turn Puerto Rico Into a Luxury Innovation Hub

Puerto Rico's luxury economy is reaching the point where artificial intelligence can reshape how it operates, and the island's hospitality sector may be the first to feel it. AI has collapsed software development from months into days. Prototypes that once required teams of engineers can now be assembled by a single developer with off-the-shelf tools. Design, coding, testing, and deployment fold into one fast loop, and the cost of acting on an idea has fallen sharply. McKinsey's research on top-performing companies points to double-digit gains in productivity and time to market once AI is embedded across the build. For an island where luxury hotels, restaurants, concierges, drivers, and event organizers already form a tight web of referrals, that shift matters. The people who decide where visitors eat, drink, and stay can now build the platforms that connect them. I write this as someone building AI applications and websites in Puerto Rico, where the technology is no longer theoretical. It is practical, it is cheap, and it is here.