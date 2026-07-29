How AI Can Turn Puerto Rico Into a Luxury Innovation Hub

Artificial intelligence has cut software development from months to days, putting tools that once cost millions within reach of a single builder.
Puerto Rico's luxury tourism and hospitality sectors are maturing into an interconnected ecosystem of hotels, restaurants, drivers, concierges, and event organizers.
The opportunity is to make that ecosystem transparent and measurable, so the service professionals who drive referrals share in the value they create.
The author writes from experience building AI applications and roughly twenty hospitality websites across the island.
Puerto Rico's luxury economy is reaching the point where artificial intelligence can reshape how it operates, and the island's hospitality sector may be the first to feel it. AI has collapsed software development from months into days. Prototypes that once required teams of engineers can now be assembled by a single developer with off-the-shelf tools. Design, coding, testing, and deployment fold into one fast loop, and the cost of acting on an idea has fallen sharply. McKinsey's research on top-performing companies points to double-digit gains in productivity and time to market once AI is embedded across the build. For an island where luxury hotels, restaurants, concierges, drivers, and event organizers already form a tight web of referrals, that shift matters. The people who decide where visitors eat, drink, and stay can now build the platforms that connect them. I write this as someone building AI applications and websites in Puerto Rico, where the technology is no longer theoretical. It is practical, it is cheap, and it is here.
Artificial intelligence is not simply improving software development. It is rewriting the economics of it. Development cycles that once took months now take days. A minimum viable product can be launched, tested, and refined in a single sprint, then refined the following week again.
The barriers that once kept builders out are falling. Entrepreneurs no longer need expensive software vendors or enterprise budgets to compete. What follows is a wave of experimentation, and Puerto Rico's luxury tourism and hospitality sectors are well positioned to ride it.
Before AI, before chatbots, before algorithms tracked every customer interaction, I learned business the hard way. I ran Tech Savvy NYC, and I later helped build Bike Rent NYC into what I believe was the largest bike rental operation in the United States. Back then, business was physical, gritty, and personal. I created ticket programs for hotels. Concierge desks ran on cash incentives. The team built relationships face to face. There was no Uber, no automated attribution, no dashboard measuring customer acquisition cost in real time.
We fought hustlers trying to steal business and pushed scammers away from our storefronts. We rebuilt the kiosks. We held our territory in Central Park and operated under exclusive rights across New York City's parks, and even CitiBike could not enter our space. We won it through relationships, trust, and relentless execution.
The fundamentals have not changed. The infrastructure has. AI now supplies the transparency, automation, and accountability that did not exist when I was handing a concierge a five-dollar bill and hoping for a referral. Today the same incentive can run on verifiable transactions, shared rewards, and real-time data.
Spend enough time around Ashford Avenue in Condado, and the pattern comes into focus. Luxury hotels keep investing in the experiences guests come for. New restaurants open with ambitious concepts and international talent. Tourism organizations are pushing the island's image past beaches and cruise ports toward food, wellness, and premium travel.
I have covered this shift for Resident Magazine, interviewing restaurateurs, entrepreneurs, festival organizers, and innovators shaping the island's future. The Puerto Rico Wine Festival has become a stage for the island's culinary talent. New dining concepts are resetting expectations. Established properties keep evolving. The dots connect.
This is more than tourism growth. It is an interconnected luxury ecosystem. Restaurants depend on concierges. Hotels depend on transportation providers. Drivers recommend destinations, bartenders become ambassadors, and event organizers build communities that ripple across the island. Every interaction creates value, and increasingly, technology can track, reward, and amplify it.
One conversation crystallized the idea for me. I sat with George Azih at a Starbucks on Ashford Avenue. Azih founded George Music Lounge and is now opening Azul in Condado, and he is a veteran of fintech who built FinQuery. We talked about his restaurant ambitions and his broader vision for the island's hospitality community.
The idea is simple. Bring Uber drivers, concierges, bartenders, restaurant managers, hotel staff, and other service professionals into one shared network. The people who shape where visitors eat, drink, celebrate, and explore become part of a transparent system where referrals are tracked and rewards are distributed fairly.
A concierge who could never justify a five-hundred-dollar dinner might enjoy that meal at half the price. A bartender recommending a venue becomes more than a casual tip. Service professionals gain access to the luxury experiences they help create, and businesses gain advocates who understand their brands because they have lived them. In New York, we ran this on cash and intuition. AI makes it scalable, measurable, and transparent.
What excites me is not the technology itself. It is that ambitious people can now act on ideas that once demanded millions of dollars and years of development. I have built roughly twenty websites and applications across Puerto Rico's tourism and hospitality industries, and each one became a laboratory for understanding how visitors behave, how businesses compete, and where the inefficiencies sit.
Every reservation, recommendation, ticket, and interaction produces data, and AI turns that data into opportunity. A small business can run a customer-service agent around the clock. A restaurant can personalize a guest's visit. A hotel can automate its concierge desk. An event organizer can build an intelligent membership system. Founders can launch, gather feedback, and iterate without waiting on investors or large engineering teams.
Puerto Rico has the ingredients: a growing luxury market, international visitors, a deep entrepreneurial bench, strong hospitality, and rising technical fluency. The question is no longer whether innovation happens here. It is who connects the dots first.
When I look across Puerto Rico today, I see echoes of New York decades ago. Entrepreneurs hustling. Communities forming. Luxury brands investing in experiences. Service workers who read customers better than any consultant could.
The difference is that today's builders have leverage New York never had. AI has compressed time, lowered the cost of software, and turned expensive bets into affordable experiments. The concierge with a good idea can become a founder. The restaurant manager can launch a platform. The event organizer can build a marketplace, and none of them needs to wait for permission.
I have watched an industry transform once before, when New York tourism moved from ticket books and handshakes into data-driven networks. Standing in Puerto Rico now, I see another beginning. The skyline of innovation is not made of buildings. It is made of connections, and for the first time, AI is putting the tools to build them in everyone's hands.
McKinsey, The AI revolution in software development —
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