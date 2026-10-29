Andaz West Hollywood Shows Never-Before-Seen Photographs of Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performance

At a Glance
Andaz West Hollywood has opened Opus for a Madman, an exhibition of never-before-seen photographs by concert photographer Todd Parsons from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final live performance. It runs from October 22, 2026, through January 8, 2027, in the hotel's registered rotating art gallery on the mezzanine level, and it marks the first public unveiling of the images.
The debut lands just ahead of the release of the documentary Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning.
The performance took place at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, England, the city where Black Sabbath was formed. It was the first time the original lineup had reunited onstage since 2005, and it was the band's last show. Parsons' photographs chronicle that night at close range, and the exhibition presents them as an intimate visual record of one of music's most influential acts at the culmination of its run.
Set on the Sunset Strip, Andaz West Hollywood occupies a singular place in rock-and-roll history. Formerly known as the Riot House, the hotel was a home away from home for generations of musicians during the music industry's golden era. Today it keeps that legacy through cultural programming, live music and rotating exhibitions in its registered art gallery.
Opus for a Madman fits that program: art, music and storytelling in one building that has its own place in the story.
Opus for a Madman, photographs by Todd Parsons, is on view at Andaz West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip from October 22, 2026, through January 8, 2027, in the mezzanine gallery. Details at hyatt.com and thetoddparsonsproject.com.
For more information, visit Andaz West Hollywood.
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