Art and Culture

Andaz West Hollywood Shows Never-Before-Seen Photographs of Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performance

Opus for a Madman, Todd Parsons' images from Black Sabbath's last show at Villa Park, hangs in the former Riot House through January 8, 2027
Aerial view of a hotel tower with a rooftop pool and the Los Angeles skyline beyond
Andaz West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip, the former Riot House, home to the Opus for a Madman exhibition.Chelsea Patricia / Andaz West Hollywood
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Opus for a Madman runs October 22, 2026, through January 8, 2027, in the rotating art gallery on the mezzanine of Andaz West Hollywood.
  • The exhibition by concert photographer Todd Parsons shows never-before-seen photographs from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final live performance at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham.
  • That performance was the original Black Sabbath lineup's first reunion onstage since 2005, in the city where the band was formed.
  • The hotel, formerly known as the Riot House, debuts the show ahead of the documentary Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning.

Andaz West Hollywood has opened Opus for a Madman, an exhibition of never-before-seen photographs by concert photographer Todd Parsons from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final live performance. It runs from October 22, 2026, through January 8, 2027, in the hotel's registered rotating art gallery on the mezzanine level, and it marks the first public unveiling of the images.

The debut lands just ahead of the release of the documentary Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning.

What the Photographs Record

The performance took place at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, England, the city where Black Sabbath was formed. It was the first time the original lineup had reunited onstage since 2005, and it was the band's last show. Parsons' photographs chronicle that night at close range, and the exhibition presents them as an intimate visual record of one of music's most influential acts at the culmination of its run.

Hotel lobby with a curved sofa, patterned rug and a large colorful painting on the wall
The lobby at Andaz West Hollywood, where rotating exhibitions hang in the hotel's registered art gallery.Chelsea Patricia / Andaz West Hollywood
Rooftop pool with lounge chairs and the Hollywood Hills in the background
The rooftop pool at Andaz West Hollywood above the Sunset Strip.Chelsea Patricia / Andaz West Hollywood

Why the Riot House Is the Right Room

Set on the Sunset Strip, Andaz West Hollywood occupies a singular place in rock-and-roll history. Formerly known as the Riot House, the hotel was a home away from home for generations of musicians during the music industry's golden era. Today it keeps that legacy through cultural programming, live music and rotating exhibitions in its registered art gallery.

Opus for a Madman fits that program: art, music and storytelling in one building that has its own place in the story.

A wall of framed rock musician portraits above a glass balustrade
Music history on the walls at Andaz West Hollywood.Chelsea Patricia / Andaz West Hollywood

Visiting

Opus for a Madman, photographs by Todd Parsons, is on view at Andaz West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip from October 22, 2026, through January 8, 2027, in the mezzanine gallery. Details at hyatt.com and thetoddparsonsproject.com.

For more information, visit Andaz West Hollywood.

Lounge seating with a large white guitar artwork mounted on the window wall
A guitar sculpture in the lounge at Andaz West Hollywood.Chelsea Patricia / Andaz West Hollywood
Aerial view of a hotel tower with a rooftop pool and the Los Angeles skyline beyond
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