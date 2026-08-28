7 West Hollywood Hotels That Put You in the Middle of Everything

West Hollywood covers just 1.9 square miles between Beverly Hills and Hollywood, with many of its best luxury hotels concentrated along or just off the Sunset Strip.
The area is one of the best places to stay in Los Angeles for nightlife, restaurants, live music, rooftop pools, and easy access to Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Melrose Avenue.
Standout hotels range from Old Hollywood landmarks like Sunset Tower Hotel and Chateau Marmont to contemporary properties including The West Hollywood EDITION and 1 Hotel West Hollywood.
West Hollywood is highly walkable by Los Angeles standards, but travelers planning to explore the beaches, Downtown, or other parts of the city will still need rideshares, public transportation, or a car.
West Hollywood occupies just under two square miles between Beverly Hills and Hollywood, but few parts of Los Angeles pack as much cultural identity into such a small area. The city is defined by the Sunset Strip, its long history of music and nightlife, the LGBTQ+ institutions of Santa Monica Boulevard, and a concentration of restaurants, hotels, design showrooms, and entertainment venues that make it one of the most active districts in Los Angeles. Knowing what part of West Hollywood to focus on makes all the difference.
The Sunset Strip is the most famous stretch, running along the base of the Hollywood Hills and anchored by legendary venues like the Whisky a Go Go, The Roxy, and The Comedy Store. Further south, Santa Monica Boulevard forms the heart of the Rainbow District, one of the most historically important LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in the country and still one of Los Angeles's busiest nightlife areas. Around Melrose Avenue and the Pacific Design Center, the atmosphere shifts again, with interior design showrooms, fashion boutiques, galleries, and some of the city's most polished restaurants. Between them are rooftop hotels, residential streets, independent shops, and the constant movement of an entertainment industry that has shaped the area for decades.
What follows are seven of the best hotels in and around West Hollywood, from Old Hollywood landmarks and legendary music-industry hideaways to a new generation of luxury hotels along the Sunset Strip, all placing you close to the restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and entertainment that define this part of Los Angeles.
The West Hollywood EDITION sits at Sunset Boulevard and Doheny Drive, where West Hollywood meets Beverly Hills, combining Ian Schrager’s polished modernism with one of the Strip’s best locations. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame views across Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills, while the rooftop pool gives the property the elevated, social atmosphere that suits the neighborhood. Downstairs, Ardor anchors the dining program, joined by a lobby bar and subterranean Sunset nightclub. The luxury spa, recognized with a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating, adds a serious wellness component. For a first stay in West Hollywood, it is the most complete package here.
Chateau Marmont rises above Sunset Boulevard like a Loire Valley château transplanted to Los Angeles, a seven-story landmark that has been part of Hollywood life since 1927. Originally built as a luxury apartment house and converted into a hotel, it became known for the privacy it offered actors, musicians, writers, and filmmakers. Suites retain the residential proportions of the original building, while secluded bungalows and a leafy courtyard reinforce the sense of retreat. The atmosphere is deliberately discreet. Few hotels are more closely tied to Hollywood mythology.
Sunset Tower Hotel has occupied one of the Sunset Strip’s most recognizable Art Deco buildings since 1929, when architect Leland A. Bryant designed it as a luxury apartment tower. Former residents included Howard Hughes, John Wayne, Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra, and Marilyn Monroe, giving the property a Hollywood pedigree few hotels can match. Today, floor-to-ceiling windows open to panoramic Los Angeles views, while the pool and terrace preserve the relaxed glamour of an earlier era. The Tower Bar, set in Bugsy Siegel’s former apartment, remains the social center. For Old Hollywood atmosphere without sacrificing location, this is the classic choice.
1 Hotel West Hollywood sits directly on the Sunset Strip at the base of the Hollywood Hills, pairing sweeping views across Los Angeles with a design built around natural materials and sustainability. Reclaimed California wood features throughout the property, while rooms use locally sourced linens, organic mattresses, and refillable glass water bottles in place of single-use plastics. The rooftop pool and Harriet’s Rooftop make the most of the skyline, while 1 Kitchen, Juniper Lounge and Garden, and Bamford Wellness Spa round out the experience. For travelers who want contemporary luxury with a serious environmental focus, this is West Hollywood’s best option.
The London West Hollywood sits just off Sunset Boulevard near the Beverly Hills border, with an all-suite format that gives it more space than many of its neighbors. Designed by David Collins Studio, the suites pair oversized bathrooms with private balconies and views toward the Hollywood Hills or Los Angeles skyline, while a complimentary breakfast is included each morning. The rooftop is one of the hotel’s best features, with a guest-only pool, private cabanas, and panoramic views stretching across the city. For longer stays, families, or anyone who values extra room without leaving central West Hollywood, it is an especially practical luxury choice.
The Sun Rose West Hollywood brings a new generation of luxury to the Sunset Strip, pairing contemporary interiors with a music program that feels particularly suited to its address. Rooms look toward Sunset Boulevard, the Hollywood Hills, or the Los Angeles skyline, while the rooftop pool makes the most of the setting above the city. Dining and nightlife are spread across six venues, and Live at The Sun Rose brings established and emerging musicians into the hotel for intimate performances. A spa and expansive fitness center round out the experience.
Sunset Marquis sits just off the Sunset Strip, hidden within 3.5 acres of gardens that make it feel remarkably removed from the surrounding nightlife. The hotel has long been closely tied to the music industry, a connection reinforced by NightBird Recording Studios, its subterranean recording complex used by internationally known artists. Accommodations range from spacious suites to one- and two-bedroom villas, while two heated pools, Cavatina restaurant, Bar 1200, a spa, and the Morrison Hotel Gallery fill out the property. For musicians, producers, and travelers drawn to Los Angeles music culture, few hotels feel more authentically connected to the industry.
The Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills sit only a few minutes apart, but the hotel experience is very different. West Hollywood is more social and immediate, with properties built around rooftop pools, restaurants, nightlife, and the energy of Sunset Boulevard. Staying here puts you close to live music, comedy clubs, Santa Monica Boulevard, and some of the city’s busiest dining rooms, making it the stronger choice for travelers who want to be out late and feel connected to Los Angeles after dark.
Beverly Hills is quieter, more polished, and more residential, with grand hotels, landscaped grounds, and easier access to Rodeo Drive and the boutiques of the Golden Triangle. The atmosphere is less about nightlife and more about privacy, service, and old-school luxury. For first-time visitors who want restaurants and entertainment within easy reach, West Hollywood usually feels more dynamic. For travelers prioritizing calm, shopping, and a more traditional five-star experience, Beverly Hills is often the better fit.
The Sunset Strip is less about traditional sightseeing than the concentration of music, nightlife, restaurants, and entertainment packed into a relatively short stretch of Sunset Boulevard. The Whisky a Go Go and The Roxy remain two of its defining live-music venues, while The Comedy Store is one of the most important stand-up clubs in Los Angeles. Book Soup offers a quieter stop nearby, with a strong selection of books on film, music, art, and photography, and the Rainbow Bar & Grill remains closely tied to the Strip’s rock-and-roll history.
Further west, Sunset Plaza brings together restaurants, boutiques, and outdoor terraces with views toward the Hollywood Hills, while the streets below Sunset lead quickly into the Rainbow District and the shops and restaurants of West Hollywood. The Strip is at its best in the evening, when the billboards light up, hotel rooftops fill, and the neighborhood shifts from a daytime commercial corridor into one of Los Angeles’s most recognizable nightlife districts.
For a closer look at the neighborhood, the West Hollywood Food Tour explores the area through its restaurants, while the Sunset Boulevard True Crime and Ghost Stories Tour traces the darker stories behind some of the Strip’s best-known addresses. Both work well for travelers who want more context than they would get simply walking Sunset Boulevard on their own.
First-time visitors who want to place West Hollywood within the larger geography of Los Angeles have broader options. The 2-Hour Hollywood, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills Open Bus Tour connects the Strip with neighboring Hollywood and Beverly Hills, while the Hollywood Stars Tour: Walk of Fame, Celebrity Homes, Sunset Strip combines West Hollywood with some of the city’s best-known celebrity and entertainment landmarks. These tours make the most sense early in a trip, particularly if you want an overview before exploring the Strip in more depth.
Is West Hollywood worth visiting?
Yes, particularly for travelers interested in restaurants, nightlife, music, hotels, design, and LGBTQ+ culture. West Hollywood covers only 1.9 square miles, but the Sunset Strip, Rainbow District, Design District, and Santa Monica Boulevard put several distinct parts of Los Angeles within a relatively compact area.
Is West Hollywood a good place to stay in Los Angeles?
West Hollywood is one of the most convenient bases for a first visit to Los Angeles. Beverly Hills sits immediately to the west, Hollywood is to the east, and neighborhoods around Melrose Avenue, Fairfax, and Museum Row are nearby. The trade-off is that Santa Monica, Venice, Downtown Los Angeles, and other parts of the city still require a drive, rideshare, or public transportation.
Is West Hollywood safe for tourists?
West Hollywood is generally considered a visitor-friendly part of Los Angeles, particularly around its main hotel, restaurant, and shopping districts. As in any busy urban nightlife area, it is sensible to remain aware of your surroundings after dark and watch belongings in crowded bars and clubs.
Is West Hollywood walkable, or do you need a car?
Yes, West Hollywood is one of the more walkable parts of Los Angeles, particularly around the Sunset Strip, Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District. Many hotels, restaurants, bars, shops, and music venues are close enough to reach on foot, so you do not necessarily need a car if most of your stay is centered on the neighborhood.
A car becomes more useful if you plan to explore farther across Los Angeles, including Santa Monica, Venice, Malibu, Griffith Park, or Downtown. Rideshares are often the easier option for shorter trips, especially because hotel parking can be expensive and traffic around Sunset Boulevard can be slow.
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