Art and Culture

Alex Katz and Julian Opie Meet Face to Face at Opera Gallery Miami

The Miami Art Week exhibition, on view November 30 through December 23, sets two approaches to the human figure side by side
A painted close-up portrait of a woman with dark hair and gold earrings
Alex Katz, Nikki II, 2006, oil on canvas, 48.1 x 96.3 in.Courtesy of Opera Gallery; photo © Andrew Radford
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Face to Face runs November 30 through December 23, 2026, at Opera Gallery Miami, 151 NE 41st St, Suite 131.
  • The exhibition brings together paintings, sculptures and video works by Alex Katz and Julian Opie.
  • Featured works include Katz's Yvonne in Green (1995) and Nikki II (2006) and Opie's The Angel 8 (2025).
  • Opera Gallery will also be at Art Miami, December 1-6, at One Herald Plaza.

Opera Gallery Miami opens Face to Face on November 30, an exhibition that brings Alex Katz and Julian Opie together around one of art's most persistent subjects, the human figure. Through paintings, sculptures and video works, the show considers how each artist simplifies the figure to make it immediate and recognizable.

Both pare back descriptive detail to the elements that make a figure legible: a face, a gesture, a posture, the outline of a body. Where they part is in what remains. Katz keeps the individuality of his subjects, while Opie pushes the figure toward a more universal visual language.

Alex Katz and the Closely Observed Sitter

Katz came of age in a New York art world dominated by Abstract Expressionism and stayed committed to figuration throughout his career. Drawing on film close-ups, fashion and advertising, his paintings are defined by flattened space, crisp contours and an economy of detail.

In Nikki II (2006), a tight crop draws the viewer into the sitter's gaze. Yvonne in Green (1995) isolates the figure against a dark ground and lets color, expression and posture carry the image. In both, less detail brings the individual into sharper focus.

A tall, narrow cutout painting of a standing figure in blue
Alex Katz, Cynthia, c. 1980, oil on aluminum, 71 x 8 in.Courtesy of Opera Gallery

Julian Opie's Graphic Figures

Opie approaches the figure through a visual language shaped by graphic design, public signage, digital imagery and animation. Associated with the Young British Artists of the 1990s, he works in simplified lines, blocks of color and repeated forms, so his figures lose descriptive detail but stay instantly recognizable.

In Angel Couple 9 (2026), two bodies are distilled into clean graphic forms. The Angel 8 (2025) uses repetition and implied movement to suggest the rhythm of a passing figure.

Graphic black silhouettes of walking figures on a pale ground
Julian Opie, The Angel 8., 2025, vinyl on aluminum stretcher, 79.9 x 83.1 x 1.2 in.Courtesy of Opera Gallery
Four stylized walking figures in black, white, blue and yellow on blue
Julian Opie, Teresa, John, Amy Tim, 2022, cut acrylic overlaid on acrylic panel, 35.4 x 36.6 x 2 in.Courtesy of Opera Gallery
A painted close-up portrait of a woman with dark hair and gold earrings
Victoria Yakusha Brings The Garden of Light to AVA Coconut Grove for Miami Art Week

Face to Face During Miami Art Week

Presented side by side, Alex Katz and Julian Opie offer two very different approaches to the figure: Katz through the particularity of the sitter, and Opie through a visual language shaped by simplified, graphic forms.

Dan Benchetrit, Director, Opera Gallery Miami

Alongside the exhibition, Opera Gallery will be present at Art Miami, which runs December 1-6, 2026, at One Herald Plaza (NE 14th Street and Biscayne Bay).

Face to Face is on view November 30 through December 23 at Opera Gallery Miami, 151 NE 41st St, Suite 131. More at operagallery.com.

A minimal silhouette of a bather against a deep blue panel
Julian Opie, Aniela Bathing. 2., 2013, silkscreen on painted wooden board, 39.4 x 16.4 x 1.2 in.Courtesy of Opera Gallery

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