Victoria Yakusha Brings The Garden of Light to AVA Coconut Grove for Miami Art Week

Yakusha is the founder of FAINA, Victoria Yakusha Studio and Victoria Yakusha Gallery, with a practice spanning Ukraine, Belgium and the United States. Her work has been presented at Design Miami, Salon Art + Design, Milan Design Week and Collectible, and is held in the permanent collection of the Museum of Arts and Design in New York. She was named among Dezeen's 50 most powerful women in architecture and design in 2024, recognized by Robb Report in 2025 and featured by Wallpaper* among the women shaping design today in 2026.