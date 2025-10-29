Rows of Cj Hendry’s plush flowers fill the new SoHo flagship
Cj Hendry debuts her first permanent Flower Shop in SoHo, reimagining the joy of gifting through plush blooms that never wilt
Cj Hendry Opens Permanent Flower Shop in SoHo

Hyper-Realist Artist Brings Her Plush Flowers to a Permanent New York Flagship
Australian-born, New York–based artist Cj Hendry has built a career transforming everyday objects into playful, thought-provoking art. This November, she enters a new chapter with the launch of Flower Shop, her first permanent retail space in SoHo. The opening follows the sweeping popularity of her immersive Flower Market experiences in 2024 and 2025, where visitors eagerly queued for limited-run drops that disappeared in a matter of days.

Rows of Cj Hendry’s plush flowers in vibrant colors
Rows of Cj Hendry’s plush flowers in vibrant colors fill the new SoHo flagshipPhoto Courtesy of Cj Hendry

A Store Where Flowers Never Wilt

Flower Shop offers a humorous twist on traditional gifting culture. Rather than ephemeral bouquets, Hendry’s creations take the form of plush flowers designed to last, crafted to be purchased, displayed, hugged, or collected. Open seven days a week, the store promises a continual sense of discovery with a wide selection available at all times, paired with one exclusive plush flower release daily.

Hendry notes, “Flowers are one of those universal things—people buy them for every occasion, from celebrations to apologies. But the sad part is they’re gone in a few days. Flower Shop flips that idea on its head. These flowers never die, which makes them funny, a little cheeky, and—hopefully—the most fun gift you’ll ever give.”

A hand holds a bouquet of plush flowers inside Cj Hendry’s SoHo shop
A hand holds a bouquet of plush flowers inside Cj Hendry’s SoHo shopPhoto Courtesy of Cj Hendry

A Playful Take on Ritual and Retail

The new flagship responds to Hendry’s audience, who have long requested a more permanent home for her plush creations. Flower Shop invites visitors to experience her work consistently, rather than waiting for pop-up exhibitions that vanish almost as soon as they arrive. At $10 per flower, these pieces offer a democratic entry point into the artist’s practice, encouraging gifting as much as collecting.

The timing places Flower Shop at the crossroads of creativity and convenience. As the holiday season ramps up, the availability of year-round, maintenance-free blooms promises to ease the stress of last-minute shopping. These designs lend themselves to every occasion—Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries, or spontaneous tokens of affection.

Soft-textured purple and yellow plush flowers displayed in neat rows
Soft-textured purple and yellow plush flowers displayed in neat rowsPhoto Courtesy of Cj Hendry
Rows of Cj Hendry’s plush flowers fill the new SoHo flagship
The Rise of Experiential Retail

For Hendry, Flower Shop marks a significant shift. While she remains celebrated for large-scale, experiential installations, this brick-and-mortar outpost merges art and retail in a more permanent capacity. It builds on a practice that has included an Olympic-sized pool in the Mojave Desert and a bustling flower market in Brooklyn, expanding her creative landscape into a new model for art engagement.

The store’s SoHo location, 172 Prince Street, anchors the concept within one of Manhattan’s most design-driven neighborhoods. Its extensive opening hours, 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. daily, welcome both locals and visitors to explore its playful offerings on their own schedule.

The Flower Shop installation
The Flower Shop installation brings Cj Hendry’s playful art to lifePhoto Courtesy of Cj Hendry

A Career in Full Bloom

Since rising to prominence with hyper-realistic drawings, Hendry has attracted celebrity collectors and a global audience, boasting sold-out shows worldwide and a waitlist exceeding 3,000. Flower Shop signals momentum for a contemporary artist who consistently reimagines how people experience art, creating accessible touchpoints without compromising conceptual depth.

Colorful plush blooms arranged in white bins at the artist’s NYC space
Colorful plush blooms arranged in white bins at the artist’s New York spacePhoto Courtesy of Cj Hendry

Art, Play, and the Joy of Keeping

By reframing a familiar ritual, Hendry invites visitors to participate in a playful act of collecting. A plush flower that never wilts offers an uncomplicated delight. In a city where beauty often feels fleeting, Flower Shop offers a chance to take a piece of joy home and watch it stay.

A bouquet of handmade plush flowers from Cj Hendry’s Flower Shop
A bouquet of handmade plush flowers from Cj Hendry’s Flower ShopPhoto Courtesy of Cj Hendry

Flower Shop

  • 172 Prince Street, New York

  • Opens November 10, 2025

  • 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily

  • $10 per flower 

Rows of Cj Hendry’s plush flowers fill the new SoHo flagship
