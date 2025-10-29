Cj Hendry Opens Permanent Flower Shop in SoHo
Source: Cj Hendry
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Australian-born, New York–based artist Cj Hendry has built a career transforming everyday objects into playful, thought-provoking art. This November, she enters a new chapter with the launch of Flower Shop, her first permanent retail space in SoHo. The opening follows the sweeping popularity of her immersive Flower Market experiences in 2024 and 2025, where visitors eagerly queued for limited-run drops that disappeared in a matter of days.
A Store Where Flowers Never Wilt
Flower Shop offers a humorous twist on traditional gifting culture. Rather than ephemeral bouquets, Hendry’s creations take the form of plush flowers designed to last, crafted to be purchased, displayed, hugged, or collected. Open seven days a week, the store promises a continual sense of discovery with a wide selection available at all times, paired with one exclusive plush flower release daily.
Hendry notes, “Flowers are one of those universal things—people buy them for every occasion, from celebrations to apologies. But the sad part is they’re gone in a few days. Flower Shop flips that idea on its head. These flowers never die, which makes them funny, a little cheeky, and—hopefully—the most fun gift you’ll ever give.”
A Playful Take on Ritual and Retail
The new flagship responds to Hendry’s audience, who have long requested a more permanent home for her plush creations. Flower Shop invites visitors to experience her work consistently, rather than waiting for pop-up exhibitions that vanish almost as soon as they arrive. At $10 per flower, these pieces offer a democratic entry point into the artist’s practice, encouraging gifting as much as collecting.
The timing places Flower Shop at the crossroads of creativity and convenience. As the holiday season ramps up, the availability of year-round, maintenance-free blooms promises to ease the stress of last-minute shopping. These designs lend themselves to every occasion—Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries, or spontaneous tokens of affection.
The Rise of Experiential Retail
For Hendry, Flower Shop marks a significant shift. While she remains celebrated for large-scale, experiential installations, this brick-and-mortar outpost merges art and retail in a more permanent capacity. It builds on a practice that has included an Olympic-sized pool in the Mojave Desert and a bustling flower market in Brooklyn, expanding her creative landscape into a new model for art engagement.
The store’s SoHo location, 172 Prince Street, anchors the concept within one of Manhattan’s most design-driven neighborhoods. Its extensive opening hours, 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. daily, welcome both locals and visitors to explore its playful offerings on their own schedule.
A Career in Full Bloom
Since rising to prominence with hyper-realistic drawings, Hendry has attracted celebrity collectors and a global audience, boasting sold-out shows worldwide and a waitlist exceeding 3,000. Flower Shop signals momentum for a contemporary artist who consistently reimagines how people experience art, creating accessible touchpoints without compromising conceptual depth.
Art, Play, and the Joy of Keeping
By reframing a familiar ritual, Hendry invites visitors to participate in a playful act of collecting. A plush flower that never wilts offers an uncomplicated delight. In a city where beauty often feels fleeting, Flower Shop offers a chance to take a piece of joy home and watch it stay.
Flower Shop
172 Prince Street, New York
Opens November 10, 2025
10 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily
$10 per flower
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.