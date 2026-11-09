InterContinental Miami Turns Its Lobby Into a Gallery for Miami Art Week

During Miami Art Week, InterContinental Miami will fill its public spaces with World of Artistry, an exhibition of paintings and sculpture by 20 international artists curated by Noel Santiesteban. The show runs Wednesday, December 2, through Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at the hotel on Biscayne Bay, and admission is free.
The work is spread through the building rather than confined to one room. It begins in the lobby and continues as an art walk into two ballrooms, with guests following the Starbucks Path to a gallery pop-up in the Brickell Ballroom, where paintings and sculpture share the floor.
The exhibition opens with a VIP preview on Wednesday, December 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., presented with Bella Latina Magazine. The evening brings live art demonstrations and a chance to meet Studio Artera, Noel Santiesteban and the participating artists, while DJs from Revolution Radio 93.5 FM play through the night. The preview is free; reservations are available through the hotel.
Noche de Arte, the hotel's weekly live art residency at Gallery 100, turns its December program toward Art Basel. Paris-based art and talent agency Studio Artera presents mixed media works by Amani Lewis from the series I'm Not Finished Yet, on view all month.
Lewis, a Maryland Institute College of Art graduate based between Baltimore and Miami, builds portraits from photography and mixed media that celebrate Black communities and individual stories. Their work is held by Pérez Art Museum Miami, among other collections.
On Monday, December 7, and Monday, December 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., guests can meet the artist and watch a painting take shape. The Gallery 100 exhibit is free and stays on view every day through December.
InterContinental Miami sits at 100 Chopin Plaza on Biscayne Bay, steps from Brickell. Between visits to the exhibition, guests can book the steakhouse Toro Toro, private kitchen dining at Table 40 or a seat at Freddy's, the hotel's hidden speakeasy, and the rooftop pool deck has bay-view DayLife Cabanas.
The hotel offers Art Basel packages for visitors staying through the week. Details are at icmiamihotel.com/art-basel or by phone at 305-577-1000.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.