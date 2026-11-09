InterContinental Miami Turns Its Lobby Into a Gallery for Miami Art Week

During Miami Art Week, InterContinental Miami will fill its public spaces with World of Artistry, an exhibition of paintings and sculpture by 20 international artists curated by Noel Santiesteban. The show runs Wednesday, December 2, through Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at the hotel on Biscayne Bay, and admission is free.

The work is spread through the building rather than confined to one room. It begins in the lobby and continues as an art walk into two ballrooms, with guests following the Starbucks Path to a gallery pop-up in the Brickell Ballroom, where paintings and sculpture share the floor.