Art and Culture

InterContinental Miami Turns Its Lobby Into a Gallery for Miami Art Week

Curated by Noel Santiesteban, World of Artistry brings 20 international painters and sculptors to the downtown hotel from December 2 to 9, free and open to the public.
InterContinental Miami tower lit at dusk above Biscayne Bay and the downtown waterfront
InterContinental Miami on Biscayne Bay in downtown Miami.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami
3 min read

During Miami Art Week, InterContinental Miami will fill its public spaces with World of Artistry, an exhibition of paintings and sculpture by 20 international artists curated by Noel Santiesteban. The show runs Wednesday, December 2, through Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at the hotel on Biscayne Bay, and admission is free.

The work is spread through the building rather than confined to one room. It begins in the lobby and continues as an art walk into two ballrooms, with guests following the Starbucks Path to a gallery pop-up in the Brickell Ballroom, where paintings and sculpture share the floor.

Marble lobby at InterContinental Miami with art displayed along the walkway
The lobby at InterContinental Miami, where the World of Artistry art walk begins.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami

A VIP Preview on Opening Night

The exhibition opens with a VIP preview on Wednesday, December 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., presented with Bella Latina Magazine. The evening brings live art demonstrations and a chance to meet Studio Artera, Noel Santiesteban and the participating artists, while DJs from Revolution Radio 93.5 FM play through the night. The preview is free; reservations are available through the hotel.

Ornate bronze-toned sculpture shaped like an eye with layered metal detailing
A sculptural work shown at InterContinental Miami.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami
Two men stand smiling among paintings and sculptures in a hotel gallery
Guests at Gallery 100 inside InterContinental Miami.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami

Amani Lewis and Studio Artera at Gallery 100

Noche de Arte, the hotel's weekly live art residency at Gallery 100, turns its December program toward Art Basel. Paris-based art and talent agency Studio Artera presents mixed media works by Amani Lewis from the series I'm Not Finished Yet, on view all month.

Lewis, a Maryland Institute College of Art graduate based between Baltimore and Miami, builds portraits from photography and mixed media that celebrate Black communities and individual stories. Their work is held by Pérez Art Museum Miami, among other collections.

On Monday, December 7, and Monday, December 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., guests can meet the artist and watch a painting take shape. The Gallery 100 exhibit is free and stays on view every day through December.

Painted and drawn portraits of women hung on a gallery wall above colorful canvases
Portrait works on view at Gallery 100.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami
Dark metal sculpture on a pedestal in front of a colorful painted portrait
Sculpture and painting shown together at InterContinental Miami.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami

Planning a Stay

InterContinental Miami sits at 100 Chopin Plaza on Biscayne Bay, steps from Brickell. Between visits to the exhibition, guests can book the steakhouse Toro Toro, private kitchen dining at Table 40 or a seat at Freddy's, the hotel's hidden speakeasy, and the rooftop pool deck has bay-view DayLife Cabanas.

The hotel offers Art Basel packages for visitors staying through the week. Details are at icmiamihotel.com/art-basel or by phone at 305-577-1000.

Hotel lounge with soft lighting beside a large painting of palm trees at sunset
A lounge at InterContinental Miami framed by a large painted sunset.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami
Detailed copper and steel sculpture of a wasp against a black background
A metal wasp sculpture from the hotel's art program.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami
InterContinental Miami tower lit at dusk above Biscayne Bay and the downtown waterfront
InterContinental Miami Fills November With Salsa, Live Music, a Harvest Cabana and Thanksgiving at Toro Toro

At a Glance

  • World of Artistry: December 2 to 9, 2026, in the lobby and two ballrooms. Free.
  • VIP preview: Wednesday, December 2, 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Amani Lewis at Gallery 100: on view all December. Meet the artist Monday, December 7, and Monday, December 14, 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Address: InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami.
Small sculptures displayed on white pedestals in a hotel gallery space
Sculptures on pedestals at InterContinental Miami.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami

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