InterContinental Miami Fills November With Salsa, Live Music, a Harvest Cabana and Thanksgiving at Toro Toro

At a Glance
InterContinental Miami has set its November calendar, and it runs from a free outdoor concert on the bay to a Thanksgiving table at Toro Toro, with a salsa night, a Monday art residency, a harvest-themed pool cabana and an early look at the hotel's holiday programming in between. Here is the month at 100 Chopin Plaza.
ICON Live is back on Thursday, November 19, with Miami Stars Band bringing its mix of '90s classics and current hits to the bayside stage from 7 to 9 p.m. The series runs every third Thursday of the month. It is free and open to all ages; drinks are available at a cash bar, doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are reserved through Eventbrite, with the QR code presented at the door.
On Friday, November 13, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Salsa Lovers hosts a night of dancing, salsa lessons and live entertainment by Luis Jibarito, La Crema and DJ Ivan G. Admission is $15, guests must be 21 or older, and valet parking is $12.
Gallery 100, in the hotel lobby, continues its weekly art residency with Marine Fonteyne on Mondays, November 2, 9 and 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Born in Brazil and based in Miami, Fonteyne works across photography, textiles, fiber, embroidery, sculpture, collage, installation and fabric printing, using water as a metaphor for emotional healing, immigration and female identity. Works are available for purchase, and the gallery is open daily.
Seasons change quietly in Miami, so the hotel has dressed one of its poolside cabanas for autumn: pumpkins, foliage and an autumn palette around oversized loungers for up to six guests, a stocked mini-fridge and a dedicated poolside server. Each guest receives one DirtyBrew Belvedere Vodka Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. The Harvest Hideaway Cabana is bookable through November 22 at icmiamihotel.com/daylife.
Richard Sandoval's Pan-Latin steakhouse serves an a la carte Thanksgiving menu on Thursday, November 26, from noon to 10 p.m. Starters include a grilled Granny Smith apple salad with baby kale, tangerine, pomegranate, agave almonds and smoked blue cheese, and a crema suave de avocado with jumbo lump crab. Mains are roasted turkey breast with pickled cranberries, white chocolate carrot puree and dried fruit bread stuffing, or pan-seared halibut with sweet potato mash, crispy sage, cauliflower and saffron-morita butter. Dessert is a spiced pumpkin cheesecake, and the seasonal cocktail is a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. Reservations are on OpenTable; (305) 372-4710.
From November 25 to December 5, the hotel's Cyber Sale pairs an overnight stay in a King or Double Queen room with a 50-minute hot stone myMassage, Relaxation Room access, a welcome glass of bubbles, steam and sauna, early check-in, late check-out and free cancellation up to seven days before arrival, for stays from November 30, 2026, to March 31, 2027, subject to availability. Spa reservations must be made 48 hours ahead; details at icmiamihotel.com/cyber-sale.
December brings back Frosty's Hideaway, the 12-seat underground holiday pop-up bar, on select nights from December 4 to 26 ($57 per person, two seatings, 21 and over, tickets through Bucket Listers), and the Christmas Suite, decorated with a full tree, holiday movies, a hot cocoa bar with cookies and an exclusive in-room dining menu. Weekly programming is at icmiamihotel.com/play.
For more information, visit icmiamihotel.com/play.
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