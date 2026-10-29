InterContinental Miami Fills November With Salsa, Live Music, a Harvest Cabana and Thanksgiving at Toro Toro

ICON Live is back on Thursday, November 19, with Miami Stars Band bringing its mix of '90s classics and current hits to the bayside stage from 7 to 9 p.m. The series runs every third Thursday of the month. It is free and open to all ages; drinks are available at a cash bar, doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are reserved through Eventbrite, with the QR code presented at the door.