Events

InterContinental Miami Fills November With Salsa, Live Music, a Harvest Cabana and Thanksgiving at Toro Toro

ICON Live returns with a free bayside concert on November 19, Noche de Arte hosts Marine Fonteyne on Mondays and the Cyber Sale pairs a stay with a hot stone massage
Guests on a poolside cabana lounger with orange cushions, pumpkins and a bay view
The Harvest Hideaway Cabana at InterContinental Miami, bookable through November 22.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami
4 min read

At a Glance

  • ICON Live returns Thursday, November 19, 7 to 9 p.m., with Miami Stars Band; free, all ages, tickets via Eventbrite, doors at 6:30 p.m.
  • Salsa Night hosted by Salsa Lovers runs Friday, November 13, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., with Luis Jibarito, La Crema and DJ Ivan G; admission $15, 21 and over.
  • Noche de Arte continues at Gallery 100 with Miami-based artist Marine Fonteyne on Mondays, November 2, 9 and 16, 6 to 8 p.m.
  • The Harvest Hideaway Cabana is bookable through November 22; Toro Toro serves an a la carte Thanksgiving menu on November 26 from noon to 10 p.m.

InterContinental Miami has set its November calendar, and it runs from a free outdoor concert on the bay to a Thanksgiving table at Toro Toro, with a salsa night, a Monday art residency, a harvest-themed pool cabana and an early look at the hotel's holiday programming in between. Here is the month at 100 Chopin Plaza.

ICON Live Returns November 19

ICON Live is back on Thursday, November 19, with Miami Stars Band bringing its mix of '90s classics and current hits to the bayside stage from 7 to 9 p.m. The series runs every third Thursday of the month. It is free and open to all ages; drinks are available at a cash bar, doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are reserved through Eventbrite, with the QR code presented at the door.

Outdoor terrace set with white cocktail tables beside a stage overlooking the bay
The bayside stage for ICON Live at InterContinental Miami.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami
Daytime exterior of a tall white hotel tower beside the water in downtown Miami
InterContinental Miami at 100 Chopin Plaza on Biscayne Bay.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami

Salsa Night Hosted by Salsa Lovers, November 13

On Friday, November 13, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Salsa Lovers hosts a night of dancing, salsa lessons and live entertainment by Luis Jibarito, La Crema and DJ Ivan G. Admission is $15, guests must be 21 or older, and valet parking is $12.

A couple in white and black dance salsa on a dark stage
Salsa Night hosted by Salsa Lovers returns on November 13.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami

Noche de Arte With Marine Fonteyne

Gallery 100, in the hotel lobby, continues its weekly art residency with Marine Fonteyne on Mondays, November 2, 9 and 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Born in Brazil and based in Miami, Fonteyne works across photography, textiles, fiber, embroidery, sculpture, collage, installation and fabric printing, using water as a metaphor for emotional healing, immigration and female identity. Works are available for purchase, and the gallery is open daily.

Mixed-media artwork of two figures on a red ground with white stitched lines
Work by Marine Fonteyne, in residence at Gallery 100 on Mondays in November.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami

The Harvest Hideaway Cabana

Seasons change quietly in Miami, so the hotel has dressed one of its poolside cabanas for autumn: pumpkins, foliage and an autumn palette around oversized loungers for up to six guests, a stocked mini-fridge and a dedicated poolside server. Each guest receives one DirtyBrew Belvedere Vodka Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. The Harvest Hideaway Cabana is bookable through November 22 at icmiamihotel.com/daylife.

Espresso martini on a burlap runner with a small wooden FALL sign and mini pumpkins
The Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, served at the Harvest Hideaway Cabana and at Toro Toro.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami

Thanksgiving at Toro Toro

Richard Sandoval's Pan-Latin steakhouse serves an a la carte Thanksgiving menu on Thursday, November 26, from noon to 10 p.m. Starters include a grilled Granny Smith apple salad with baby kale, tangerine, pomegranate, agave almonds and smoked blue cheese, and a crema suave de avocado with jumbo lump crab. Mains are roasted turkey breast with pickled cranberries, white chocolate carrot puree and dried fruit bread stuffing, or pan-seared halibut with sweet potato mash, crispy sage, cauliflower and saffron-morita butter. Dessert is a spiced pumpkin cheesecake, and the seasonal cocktail is a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. Reservations are on OpenTable; (305) 372-4710.

A massage therapist places hot stones on a guest's back beside lit candles
A 50-minute hot stone myMassage is part of the Cyber Sale package.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami

The Cyber Sale and a Look Ahead to December

From November 25 to December 5, the hotel's Cyber Sale pairs an overnight stay in a King or Double Queen room with a 50-minute hot stone myMassage, Relaxation Room access, a welcome glass of bubbles, steam and sauna, early check-in, late check-out and free cancellation up to seven days before arrival, for stays from November 30, 2026, to March 31, 2027, subject to availability. Spa reservations must be made 48 hours ahead; details at icmiamihotel.com/cyber-sale.

December brings back Frosty's Hideaway, the 12-seat underground holiday pop-up bar, on select nights from December 4 to 26 ($57 per person, two seatings, 21 and over, tickets through Bucket Listers), and the Christmas Suite, decorated with a full tree, holiday movies, a hot cocoa bar with cookies and an exclusive in-room dining menu. Weekly programming is at icmiamihotel.com/play.

For more information, visit icmiamihotel.com/play.

Hotel suite living room with a decorated Christmas tree and holiday pillows on the sofa
The Christmas Suite at InterContinental Miami, available for December bookings.Courtesy of InterContinental Miami
Guests on a poolside cabana lounger with orange cushions, pumpkins and a bay view
Cantina La Veinte Hosts a Three-Night Día de los Muertos Dinner Series on Biscayne Bay

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