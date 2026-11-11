Art and Culture

Downtown Doral Arts Festival Returns to Main Street November 14 and 15

More than 60 artists, live art, gourmet food and a farmers market fill Downtown Doral for a free, family and pet-friendly weekend presented by Baptist Health.
White artist tents and shoppers along a palm-lined street at the Downtown Doral Arts Festival
Artist booths line Downtown Doral’s Main Street at the 2025 Downtown Doral Arts FestivalCourtesy of Downtown Doral Arts Festival
3 min read

At a Glance

  • What: 2nd Annual Downtown Doral Arts Festival presented by Baptist Health
  • When: Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown Doral Main Street (NW 53rd Street), Doral
  • Cost: Free; family and pet-friendly
  • Info: DowntownDoralArtsFestival.com

Downtown Doral’s Main Street becomes an open-air gallery again this weekend as the Downtown Doral Arts Festival presented by Baptist Health returns for its second year on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free, family and pet-friendly festival brings more than 60 artists to the heart of the 250-acre community developed by Codina Partners, along with live art experiences, live music, gourmet food and drink, a farmers market and art created by Downtown Doral Charter School students that visitors can purchase.

An Open-Air Gallery on Main Street

Shoppers browsing handcrafted bowls and baskets at an outdoor artist booth
An artisan booth at the 2025 Downtown Doral Arts FestivalCourtesy of Downtown Doral Arts Festival

Visitors can walk the rows of booths and shop work across painting, photography, sculpture and mixed media, with the chance to talk with artists about the inspiration behind their pieces. The open-air setting makes art feel more approachable than a traditional gallery visit.

“Creating vibrant spaces and events where people can come together, experience culture and build connections is central to our vision for Downtown Doral,” said Ana-Marie Codina, CEO of Codina Partners. “The Downtown Doral Arts Festival brings that vision to life by making the arts accessible to everyone and transforming our community into a dynamic, open-air celebration of creativity.”

Artists With South Florida Roots

Several participating artists have deep ties to the region.

  • Dania Sierra: A Miami-based Cuban-American painter known for work that celebrates flora and fauna, connection and the beauty of animals, with dynamic shapes, bold lines and a striking palette.
  • Armando Colls: A local photographer who began his practice in 2011, drawn to the natural beauty of South Florida.
  • Roy Rodriguez: A Doral-based painter returning for a second year, whose work draws on his Cuban heritage and has appeared in galleries, cultural events and television segments.
Families and children gathered at an outdoor festival activity table
Festivalgoers at the 2025 Downtown Doral Arts FestivalCourtesy of Downtown Doral Arts Festival
White artist tents and shoppers along a palm-lined street at the Downtown Doral Arts Festival
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A Community Weekend in Doral

“Doral continues to grow as a vibrant destination for arts, culture, and experiences that bring our community together,” said Doral Mayor Christi Fraga. “We are proud to support the Downtown Doral Arts Festival as it returns for its second year and to welcome artists, families and visitors from across South Florida.”

The festival is organized by Momentum Marketing Group with partners including Baptist Health, the City of Doral, Miami Regional University, Sanofi, Florida Blue, Neighbors 4 Neighbors and PAMM. For details, follow @downtowndoralartsfestival on Instagram or visit DowntownDoralArtsFestival.com.

Visitors strolling a palm-lined plaza with festival tents in Downtown Doral
The plaza at Downtown Doral during the 2025 festivalCourtesy of Downtown Doral Arts Festival

Event details are provided by the organizers and are subject to change.

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