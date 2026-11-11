Downtown Doral Arts Festival Returns to Main Street November 14 and 15

At a Glance
Downtown Doral’s Main Street becomes an open-air gallery again this weekend as the Downtown Doral Arts Festival presented by Baptist Health returns for its second year on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The free, family and pet-friendly festival brings more than 60 artists to the heart of the 250-acre community developed by Codina Partners, along with live art experiences, live music, gourmet food and drink, a farmers market and art created by Downtown Doral Charter School students that visitors can purchase.
Visitors can walk the rows of booths and shop work across painting, photography, sculpture and mixed media, with the chance to talk with artists about the inspiration behind their pieces. The open-air setting makes art feel more approachable than a traditional gallery visit.
“Creating vibrant spaces and events where people can come together, experience culture and build connections is central to our vision for Downtown Doral,” said Ana-Marie Codina, CEO of Codina Partners. “The Downtown Doral Arts Festival brings that vision to life by making the arts accessible to everyone and transforming our community into a dynamic, open-air celebration of creativity.”
Several participating artists have deep ties to the region.
“Doral continues to grow as a vibrant destination for arts, culture, and experiences that bring our community together,” said Doral Mayor Christi Fraga. “We are proud to support the Downtown Doral Arts Festival as it returns for its second year and to welcome artists, families and visitors from across South Florida.”
The festival is organized by Momentum Marketing Group with partners including Baptist Health, the City of Doral, Miami Regional University, Sanofi, Florida Blue, Neighbors 4 Neighbors and PAMM. For details, follow @downtowndoralartsfestival on Instagram or visit DowntownDoralArtsFestival.com.
Event details are provided by the organizers and are subject to change.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.