Downtown Doral Arts Festival Returns to Main Street November 14 and 15

Downtown Doral’s Main Street becomes an open-air gallery again this weekend as the Downtown Doral Arts Festival presented by Baptist Health returns for its second year on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free, family and pet-friendly festival brings more than 60 artists to the heart of the 250-acre community developed by Codina Partners, along with live art experiences, live music, gourmet food and drink, a farmers market and art created by Downtown Doral Charter School students that visitors can purchase.