Cadillac Championship at Doral: Know Before You Go and the Players to Watch

The Cadillac Championship returns to Trump National Doral from April 29 through May 3, bringing PGA TOUR competition back to the Blue Monster with a format that prioritizes both access and continuity. With a 72-player, no-cut field, spectators are guaranteed four full days of play from some of the sport’s most recognizable names.
For those planning to attend, the experience is as much about how you move through the course as it is about what happens on the leaderboard.
Gates open daily at 7:00 AM, setting an early pace for those looking to follow the first tee times. Arriving early offers a quieter window to navigate the course before crowds build, particularly around the No. 1 tee where every player begins their round.
Parking must be purchased separately in advance, with pricing increasing closer to the event. Rideshare services are directed to a designated drop-off and pick-up zone just outside the main entrance on NW 36th Street, offering a more direct route for those avoiding on-site parking.
Once inside, movement is part of the experience. The course is supported by a Smart Map system, accessible via QR code, providing real-time navigation, player tracking, and directional guidance. For a property as expansive as Doral, this becomes less of a convenience and more of a necessity.
Throughout the grounds, practical details have been built into the layout. Water refill stations are positioned across the course, alongside Supergoop! SPF stations, reinforcing the importance of pacing and comfort over a full day outdoors.
While the Blue Monster encourages movement, a few areas naturally anchor the day. The No. 1 Tee Bleachers offer the most efficient way to see the entire field cycle through, making it a strong starting point.
As play progresses, Coral Corner at the 12th hole and Palmetto Park at the 18th provide more relaxed environments with shaded seating and nearby food and beverage options. These spaces allow for extended stays without stepping away from the tournament entirely.
The Cadillac Fan Experience near the 18th tee adds a more interactive layer, combining simulator play with a direct view of one of the course’s most consequential stretches.
Experience the ultimate in championship golf by reserving a suite at Trump National Doral Miami, where you can enjoy front-row access to the legendary Blue Monster as it welcomes back the prestigious Cadillac Championship.
The strength of this year’s field lies in its balance. With no cut, every player remains in contention through Sunday, creating a format where momentum can build gradually rather than reset midweek.
Scottie Scheffler enters as World No. 1, bringing a level of consistency that has defined his recent run on the PGA TOUR. His ability to manage demanding layouts positions him as a natural fit for the Blue Monster.
Collin Morikawa offers a contrasting approach, relying on precision and control, particularly on approach shots where the course places a premium on accuracy. Justin Rose brings experience and course management, often proving effective in conditions that require patience.
Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Young round out a group that reflects both international depth and emerging power within the game, each capable of shifting position quickly over four uninterrupted rounds.
To secure your place at the heart of the action, we invite you to reserve your stay at the resort and experience the drama of the championship firsthand.
The Cadillac Championship integrates Miami’s culinary identity throughout the course. Rather than traditional concessions, guests will find local staples including Sergio’s Empanadas and Miami Slice, alongside Regatta Grove cocktails.
This approach creates a different rhythm to the day. Spectators move between play and social spaces without a clear separation, allowing the tournament to unfold alongside the broader environment rather than apart from it.
Friday introduces one of the week’s defining moments. Folds of Honor Friday, presented by Boeing, encourages fans to wear red, white, and blue before the course transitions into evening programming.
From 7 to 9 PM, Miami’s DJ Irie performs live, followed by a fireworks display over the 18th green. The shift extends the experience beyond traditional tournament hours, creating a distinct break in the week’s cadence.
Wednesday, April 29: Practice Rounds and Pro-Am
Thursday, April 30: Round 1 — The official start
Friday, May 1: Round 2 — Folds of Honor
Saturday, May 2: Round 3 — Family Day
Sunday, May 3: Final Round — The crowning of the champion
The event maintains a structured approach to accessibility. A Kids Autograph Zone centralizes player interactions, while the Family Care Suite offers a practical space for breaks throughout the day.
Family Day on Saturday expands programming, and ticketing allows up to two children aged 15 and under to attend free with an eligible adult. Military members and veterans also receive complimentary admission from Wednesday through Sunday, along with access for one guest.
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