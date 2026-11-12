Kent Monkman Answers Vermeer at The Frick Collection

New Amsterdam opens the series and follows Vermeer's composition most closely. Miss Chief, adorned with furs and pearls, faces a Dutch officer in a beaver-felt hat who offers gold coins in the capital of New Netherland, on the southern tip of Manhattan Island. Where Vermeer hung a map, Monkman hangs a Winter Count, the pictographic record kept by the Lakota and other Plains nations, in which elders choose one event to stand for each year.