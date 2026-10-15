The Frick Collection Gathers Nearly Forty Sienese Bronzes for a First Survey

The third and largest gallery moves from funerary sculpture to portrait medals, portable reliefs and freestanding statues. The unfinished monument to the jurist Mariano Sozzini the Elder, on loan from the Bargello in Florence, is the only bronze effigy of a layman to survive from fifteenth-century Italy. Eight medals made by or attributed to Francesco di Giorgio carry rulers, humanists and bankers on the obverse and mythological subjects on the reverse. Vecchietta's Resurrection of Christ, a gift from the dealer Joseph Duveen to Henry Clay Frick, was a major source of inspiration for the show.