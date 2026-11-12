Two New Exhibitions Open at the Parrish Art Museum This November

Presented with The FLAG Art Foundation, Janet Cardiff: The Forty Part Motet is the first exhibition of the artist’s work on the East End of Long Island. Over a forty-year career, Cardiff, born in 1957 in Brussels, Ontario, has become known internationally for immersive multimedia installations and audio and video walks, often made with her longtime collaborator George Bures Miller.

The 2001 installation reworks “Spem in Alium,” the forty-voice motet by English Renaissance composer Thomas Tallis. Fifty-nine individually recorded voices play from forty speakers arranged in an oval, grouped into eight five-voice choirs, so listeners can walk among the parts. “I wanted to step inside of the music and actually hear each of the different harmonies,” Cardiff has said of first hearing the piece in 1998.

The exhibition is curated by Scout Hutchinson, The FLAG Art Foundation Associate Curator of Contemporary Art at the Parrish, and Jonathan Rider, FLAG’s Director, with Caroline Cassidy, FLAG’s Deputy Director.