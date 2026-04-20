The Parrish Art Museum Announces Sanford Biggers: Drift

Sanford Biggers: Drift traces the multidisciplinary nature of Biggers’ work through the motif of the cloud, a symbol that has engaged the artist for decades. Controlled by the unseen energy of the wind, these nebulous forms are shaped and re-shaped by air currents as they move across the sky. Themes of fluctuation and adaptability run throughout the exhibition, beginning with the artist’s recent monumental installation Unsui (Cloud Forest) (2025), a series of illuminated cloud sculptures that draw on Japanese, European, and American art traditions and will be suspended from the largest gallery’s arched ceiling. Inspired by his time spent in Japan in the early 1990s, the work’s title derives from a Japanese term that likens the drifting nature of clouds to the Zen Buddhist philosophy of moving through the world without attachment or resistance to change.