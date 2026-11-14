Louis Vuitton Opens La Valise Bruno Aveillan at LV Dream as Paris Photo Begins

The second turns to the explorers Louis Vuitton has outfitted since the 19th century. On view are the Bed trunk, the aluminum Cabin trunk and the photographer's trunk made for Albert Kahn, the French banker and philanthropist who ordered trunks in red Vuittonite canvas to protect the equipment of the operators behind Les Archives de la Planète. That trunk later inspired Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women's Collections, to create the Petite Malle.