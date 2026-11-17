At a Glance
El Espacio 23 opens its seventh exhibition on November 19. Nothing Is Linear: Relations Across Latin America and Its Diasporas in the Jorge M. Pérez Collection brings together artists connected to Latin America through birthplace, heritage, migration and sustained cultural exchange.
The show explores the region's diverse histories, identities and ways of belonging, and asks visitors to consider Latin America beyond a single geography or identity. It runs through August 14, 2027, with free admission.
The exhibition is organized into four interconnected sections that move from the body to social and political life, abstraction and the environments people inhabit and imagine.
Embodied Histories includes Ana Segovia, Agustín Cárdenas, Lari Pitmann and Adrián Villar Rojas.
Gestures of Resistance brings together Claudia Martínez Garay, Teresa Burga, Tony Labat and Mariela Scafati.
Symbolic Languages features Fanny Sanín, Julio Le Parc, Alfred Jensen, Allora & Calzadilla, Loló Soldevilla, Sandra Monterroso and Bubu Negrón.
Spaces of Meaning gathers Alia Farid, Carmen Argote, Héctor Zamora, José Parlá, Kenny Rivero, Nietas de Nonó, Leonor Fini, Guillermo Kuitca and Jorge Camacho.
El Espacio 23 is at 2270 NW 23rd Street in Miami and is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and walk-ins are welcome.
For details, visit elespacio23.org, call (786) 490-9090 or email info@elespacio23.org.
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