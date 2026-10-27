Events

El Espacio 23 Opens Its Studios for Allapattah Night on October 28

Meet artists in residence Gonzalo Guzmán, Ulises Mazzucca and Mariana Rocha as galleries and museums across the neighborhood open their doors from 6 to 9 p.m.
Gray concrete art building with a 23 logo, a ramp and a green lawn under a blue sky
El Espacio 23 in Allapattah, which opens its residency studios for Allapattah Night on October 28.Courtesy of El Espacio 23
2 min read

At a Glance

  • El Espacio 23 hosts an Open Studio during Allapattah Night on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m., at 2270 NW 23rd St, Miami.
  • Visitors meet the current artists in residence, Gonzalo Guzmán, Ulises Mazzucca and Mariana Rocha, and see the work made during their Miami residencies.
  • Allapattah Night brings together twelve venues including the Rubell Museum, Mindy Solomon Gallery, Pan American Art Projects and Voloshyn Gallery.
  • The event is free and open to the public; Cervecería La Tropical provides complimentary beer.

El Espacio 23 opens its studios on Wednesday, October 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. for Allapattah Night, the evening when galleries, museums and art spaces across the neighborhood open together. The Open Studio is free, and it offers something the exhibition halls cannot: the artists themselves, and the work as it stands mid-residency.

Who Is in Residence

Three artists hold the current residencies at El Espacio 23: Gonzalo Guzmán, Ulises Mazzucca and Mariana Rocha. Visitors can meet each of them and get a behind-the-scenes look at what they have been making during their time in Miami. Rocha's residency is presented in collaboration with The55project.

Complimentary beer comes courtesy of Cervecería La Tropical.

The Allapattah Night Map

The Open Studio is one stop on a neighborhood-wide circuit. Participating venues are Andrew Reed Gallery, Antonio Urrutia Art, Baker-Hall, El Espacio 23, KDR, La Cometa, Mahara+Co, Mindy Solomon Gallery, Pan American Art Projects, Rubell Museum, TOMAS REDRADO ART and Voloshyn Gallery, each with exhibitions and special programming for the evening.

Plan the Evening

El Espacio 23 is at 2270 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33142. Allapattah Night runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on October 28, free and open to the public. Details on the residents are at elespacio23.org.

For more information, visit elespacio23.org.

Gray concrete art building with a 23 logo, a ramp and a green lawn under a blue sky
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