El Espacio 23 Opens Its Studios for Allapattah Night on October 28

At a Glance
El Espacio 23 opens its studios on Wednesday, October 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. for Allapattah Night, the evening when galleries, museums and art spaces across the neighborhood open together. The Open Studio is free, and it offers something the exhibition halls cannot: the artists themselves, and the work as it stands mid-residency.
Three artists hold the current residencies at El Espacio 23: Gonzalo Guzmán, Ulises Mazzucca and Mariana Rocha. Visitors can meet each of them and get a behind-the-scenes look at what they have been making during their time in Miami. Rocha's residency is presented in collaboration with The55project.
Complimentary beer comes courtesy of Cervecería La Tropical.
The Open Studio is one stop on a neighborhood-wide circuit. Participating venues are Andrew Reed Gallery, Antonio Urrutia Art, Baker-Hall, El Espacio 23, KDR, La Cometa, Mahara+Co, Mindy Solomon Gallery, Pan American Art Projects, Rubell Museum, TOMAS REDRADO ART and Voloshyn Gallery, each with exhibitions and special programming for the evening.
El Espacio 23 is at 2270 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33142. Allapattah Night runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on October 28, free and open to the public. Details on the residents are at elespacio23.org.
For more information, visit elespacio23.org.
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