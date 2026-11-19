At a Glance
Continuum, the oceanfront condominium residences at the southern tip of Miami Beach, is opening its annual Miami Art Week program with an exclusive partnership with Avant Gallery. Curated by gallery founder Dmitry Prut, the exhibition brings 21 hand-picked works by five Avant Gallery artists into the lobbies of Continuum's North and South towers, joined by independent Iranian artist Rebecca Setareh.
The show opens November 30 and runs through February 12, 2027. The entire collection is available for sale throughout the 11-week run.
The late American sculptor Ernest Trova presents nine works, tabletop figures in stainless steel that explore the human form. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Trova was among the most widely recognized sculptors working in the United States, with work shown at museums including the Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art.
Cuban-American artist Gabriela Noelle shows one sculpture from her practice of playable, interactive objects inspired by childhood, made in lucite, mixed media and textiles. Will Kurtz, a former landscape architect who turned to art in his thirties and later studied at the New York Academy of Art, shows two sculptures made largely from newspaper.
Dominican-American painter Marcos Anziani, rooted in lyrical abstraction and gestural expressionism, presents one painting, as does Chase Lock, a North Dakota-born expressionist oil painter who first found his outlet painting graffiti on freight trains.
Seven sculptures by Rebecca Setareh fill the North Tower lobby. Trained in Europe, the Iranian artist is known for sculptural forms that join bronze with natural stone, balancing strength and delicacy in pieces that evoke surreal dreamscapes.
"We are pleased to form a unique partnership with one of South Florida's most esteemed galleries," said Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at Continuum. "On an annual basis, we like to showcase the very best the fine art world has to offer within the property, as part of our cultural programming for residents."
Founded in 2007, Avant Gallery operates in Miami's Design District, at 1111 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach and at the Four Seasons Jumeirah Resort in Dubai. Learn more at avantgallery.com and continuumsb.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.