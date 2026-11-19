At a Glance
Museum of Graffiti marks its "Lucky" seventh anniversary during Miami Art Week 2026 with three days of programming in Wynwood, December 2 to 4. The museum's campus now covers an entire block, linking the Museum of Graffiti, the Wynwood Art Gallery and the newly launched Museum of Graffiti Foundation Artist Studios.
The week runs from live glass blowing courtesy of Curaleaf to a pop-up studio for legendary graffiti artist Lee Quiñones, modeled on his studio in Brooklyn.
LA2: Writing History is the first solo museum exhibition for LA2, born Angel Ortiz, a Puerto Rican artist from New York's downtown graffiti scene. At 14, he began a six-year collaboration with Keith Haring during both artists' most formative years, and their styles merged into a shared visual language that carried Ortiz's street-born line work onto a global stage.
For decades, Ortiz's contribution to Haring's celebrated body of work went largely unrecognized, until recent exhibitions and scholarship restored his place in the history of the movement. The show brings new works on canvas, art on found objects such as toy dogs, cats and cars, and rare ephemera from 1982, when Haring and LA2 were billed as a duo.
Alongside it, Names on the Line: Graffiti, Monikers & the American Railroad traces how freight cars became a moving canvas for generations of artists. The exhibition gathers historical photography, film, monumental murals, a model railroad installation, hundreds of hand-painted miniature train cars and more than 100 images of railroad monikers, together with Bill Daniels' film Who Is Bozo Texino.
Museum of Graffiti Foundation is launching Artist Studios, free studio space for up to five artists in residence, made possible by a gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder of Citadel and Griffin Catalyst. Unlike private studios, these are open to the public, so visitors can watch and talk with artists as they work.
Local Latin American artists Destyni Swoope, Joan "Entes" Jimenez, Jel Martinez and RasTerms will work on site for six months after Art Week. Lee Quiñones joins them for a one-week visiting residency during Art Basel Miami Beach.
"This will give visitors to Wynwood a true opportunity to see a master at work, someone who laid the foundation of the entire graffiti movement and made his way into the top galleries and collections around the world," said Alan Ket, co-Founder of the Museum of Graffiti Foundation.
"Recreating a small version of Lee's studio in New York here in Miami is as good as it gets for people interested in learning about the creative process. The Artist Studios are about putting artists at the center of Wynwood again," said Allison Freidin, Co-Founder of the Museum of Graffiti and the Museum of Graffiti Foundation.
For the anniversary, Wynwood Art Gallery presents LUCKY 7, a group show of seven artists from seven parts of the world, none of whom has shown with the gallery before: Miss Van (Spain), Swed One (France), Bikismo (Puerto Rico), Adrian Falkner/SMASH137 (Switzerland), Michael Vasquez (Miami), Michael Agwu (Nigeria) and Rafael Sliks (Brazil).
An interactive patio connects all three locations, with cultural programming and an open bar courtesy of Modelo.
Wednesday, December 2
Thursday, December 3
Friday, December 4
More information is at museumofgraffiti.com.
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