Here is the House, a solo exhibition of new work by Finnish artist Karoliina Hellberg, runs December 4, 2026 through February 21, 2027 at Elizabeth Xi Bauer, 20-22 Exmouth Market, London EC1R 4QE.
The private view is December 3, 2026, from 6 to 8 pm.
The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 12 to 6 pm or by appointment, and closes December 21, 2026 through January 5, 2027, reopening Wednesday, January 6, 2027.
In 2025, the British Museum showed Hellberg's Night-time garden, 2023, in Nordic noir: works on paper from Edvard Munch to Mamma Andersson, and later acquired it.
Finnish painter Karoliina Hellberg opens Here is the House at Elizabeth Xi Bauer in London on December 4, 2026. The solo exhibition of new work runs at the gallery's Exmouth Market space through February 21, 2027, with a private view on December 3 from 6 to 8 pm. It is her first solo presentation at Exmouth Market. The same gallery gave the Helsinki-based artist her debut UK solo exhibition, Labyrinth, in 2024. In 2025 the British Museum included her work Night-time garden, 2023, in its exhibition Nordic noir: works on paper from Edvard Munch to Mamma Andersson, and then acquired it.
The show brings together a new series of large paintings, works on paper, objects and a wallpaper made from lithographs. Hellberg produced the lithographs with Ubu Noir. The tables and mirrors placed through the gallery are object-based works made with Ville Aakula, and the same forms recur as motifs inside the paintings. Maria do Carmo M.P. de Pontes curated the exhibition.
That traffic between canvas and room is deliberate. A mirror hangs on the wall and appears again in paint. In the gallery's account, the house in this show works as both a real setting and a way of asking how people pay attention.
The title is borrowed from a Depeche Mode song. It also refers to the late artist Marc Camille Chaimowicz, whose practice has been an important source of inspiration for Hellberg. Chaimowicz worked with domestic space and with the point where aesthetic and lived experience meet, and the gallery says that influence runs through the exhibition.
Hellberg's subject in this series is focus, treated as both a mental and a bodily condition. The paintings ask what happens when a person enters a state of focus and how that state shapes what they do next. She uses architecture and the arrangement of objects to show how surroundings steer thought.
People are mostly absent. Their traces are not. Flowers are left on a table, and water spills from an overturned glass. The gallery describes that absence as a generative force, prompting viewers to consider how a space keeps changing after the people who shaped it have gone.
Scale shifts from canvas to canvas. Some paintings take in a whole room, while others close in on a single fruit or herb. Color carries much of the feeling, and the eye moves between the close detail and the wider scene. Hellberg is interested in how quickly people assign meaning to an image, and how a second look can unsettle the first impression.
Hellberg draws on personal experience and imagined places, along with a recurring set of symbolic objects, and works in a collage-like way. Each painting functions as a chapter in a longer sequence, and one observation in the studio often leads to the next composition. The compositions stay open. Viewers are left to linger with layered images instead of settling on one reading.
Hellberg was born in 1987 in Porvoo, Finland, and lives and works in Helsinki. She received her BA from the Academy of Fine Arts, Helsinki, in 2012 and her MA there in 2015, and studied at the Slade School of Fine Art in London in 2013.
Her work is held in the British Museum's Prints and Drawings Collection and the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma in Helsinki, among other public collections. In 2026 she received an honorary award from the Sigurd Frosterus Foundation, and in 2025 a three-year grant from the Arts Promotion Center Finland. She is also an exhibiting artist in Freshly Painted, a group exhibition recently opened at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland.
Her commissions reach past the gallery wall. In 2017 she created the cover artwork for Tove Jansson's Moominpappa at the Sea in WSOY's limited-edition series of 12 Finnish literary classics, marking Finland's 100th anniversary of independence.
Here is the House runs December 4, 2026 through February 21, 2027 at Elizabeth Xi Bauer, 20-22 Exmouth Market, London EC1R 4QE. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 12 to 6 pm, or by appointment. The gallery closes December 21, 2026 through January 5, 2027 and reopens on Wednesday, January 6, 2027. The private view is December 3, 2026, from 6 to 8 pm.
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