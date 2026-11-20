One Art Space in Tribeca presented “Blooming in NY,” an exhibition of work by South Korean contemporary artist Si Young Yang, in November 2026.
MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Grace Yeonsook Ji co-curated the exhibition.
The gallery is at 23 Warren Street in New York City.
Yang, born in 1999, previously showed at One Art Space in its 2023 exhibition “Interplay.”
One Art Space in Tribeca presented “Blooming in NY,” an exhibition of work by South Korean contemporary artist Si Young Yang, in November 2026, opening the show with a reception at its gallery at 23 Warren Street. Curators MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Grace Yeonsook Ji built the exhibition around Yang’s distinctive visual language, bringing his vivid imagination and expressive approach to painting to the center of New York City.
New York has played an important role in Yang’s development as an artist. His time in the city informed paintings of urban life, fashion and the faces he encountered across Manhattan. Earlier New York presentations of his work drew critical attention for their approach to portraiture and representation.
He has shown at this gallery before. In 2023 he took part in One Art Space’s exhibition “Interplay,” which examined the relationships between street art, pop art and contemporary artistic expression.
With “Blooming in NY,” Yang returns to Tribeca. The title speaks to possibility and renewal in his work. Its imagery, from fantastical flowers to whimsical animal figures, offers an easy entry point to paintings that communicate across cultural and linguistic boundaries.
“Si-Young Yang’s work has a visual language that is distinctly his own. Through color, memory, and everyday observations, he creates paintings that are deeply personal and rich with imagination. We are delighted to present BLOOMING IN NEW YORK at One Art Space and introduce his work to New York audiences.”
Co-curator MaryAnn Giella McCulloh
Ji points to a change.
“Over the past three years, Si-Young Yang’s work has evolved from repeated imagery toward a more human presence, where gesture and individuality reveal an increasingly confident visual language.”
Co-curator Grace Yeonsook Ji
The exhibition fits One Art Space’s practice of connecting international artists with New York audiences, with programming meant to encourage cultural exchange and fresh perspectives on contemporary art.
One Art Space opened in May 2011 and has been a cultural destination in Tribeca since, presenting museum-caliber exhibitions by established and emerging artists from New York and abroad. Co-owners MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung lead the gallery, pairing curatorial skill with business expertise. Its ground-level space at 23 Warren Street has a glass façade.
McCulloh’s creative background comes from her father, Joe Giella, a Batman illustrator hired by Stan Lee. His artwork appeared on two USPS stamps issued in 2006 as part of the DC Comics Superheroes release, The Green Lantern and The Flash.
For more than a decade, the gallery has championed women artists through its annual Women’s History Month exhibitions, and McCulloh serves on the Executive Board of Directors of NAWA, the National Association of Women Artists. Recent projects include a sold-out presentation of Shepard Fairey at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair and exhibitions of Hunt Slonem, Al Diaz (SAMO©), Chuck Connelly, Andrew Salgado and Purvis Young. The gallery describes its mission as creating “a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together.” Follow it on Instagram @oneartspace.
Si Young Yang is a South Korean contemporary artist born in 1999. His paintings explore human figures, animals, flowers and everyday life through vivid color and expressive compositions. He has exhibited in South Korea, New York, New Jersey and Turkey. His October 2024 presentation at the 14C Art Fair sold out.
Known for an individual approach to contemporary figurative painting, Yang continues to develop a language built on imagination and on the emotional connections between people and their surroundings. See more of his work on his website and on Instagram @yang_siyoung_art.
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