Don Hershman Opens = OUT OF LINE = at One Art Space in Tribeca

Who: Award-winning artist and surgeon Don Hershman, with curator MaryAnn Giella McCulloh of One Art Space
What: = OUT OF LINE =, a solo exhibition drawn from four collections: I Am a Barn (2024), Still/Still (2025), Urban Abstraction (2025) and The Art of Code Switching (2023)
Where: One Art Space, 23 Warren Street, Tribeca, New York
When: On view through Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Why it matters: Thirty years of a dual career in surgery and painting, brought together in one New York exhibition
Award-winning artist Don Hershman marked the latest chapter in a 30-year art career spanning both American coasts with the opening of his solo exhibition, = OUT OF LINE =, at One Art Space in Tribeca. The exhibition is open through Tuesday, October 20, 2026.
Curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, = OUT OF LINE = brings together works from four collections of Hershman's artwork, moving through some of the artist's defining themes. Across portraiture, rural architecture, still lifes and urban surfaces, repeated and overlapping lines build color, rhythm, atmosphere and emotional resonance.
The exhibition also offers a window into the unusual duality that has shaped Hershman's creative life. Alongside his career as a surgeon, he has been an artist for three decades, developing and exhibiting his work from coast to coast while continually expanding the subjects through which he explores structure, identity and perception.
Hershman's path to = OUT OF LINE = begins with structure. In I Am a Barn (2024), the weathered planks, beams and architectural surfaces of rural barns offered a natural foundation for his developing visual vocabulary.
In Still/Still (2025), Hershman turned to everyday objects, using line and color to transform familiar forms into quieter, more meditative compositions. From there, Urban Abstraction (2025) moved the language into the city, where cropped fragments of walls, garage doors, pavement and graffiti became studies in rhythm, tension and layered surface. The Art of Code Switching (2023) brings that same language to portraiture, applying line to the human figure to explore identity, visibility and perception.
Don Hershman is a San Francisco-based artist whose distinctive practice draws upon a parallel career as an accomplished podiatric surgeon, bringing precision, structure and an intuitive understanding of form to his work. Born and educated in New York, Hershman developed an early passion for art through visits to the city's museums before pursuing medicine. He continued drawing throughout his medical training and surgical career, eventually devoting himself more fully to painting in the early 1990s. Working from photographs and initial drawings, he builds compositions through layers of line and color, moving between representation and abstraction while exploring memory, perception, identity and the architecture of everyday life.
Since his first San Francisco exhibition in 1992, Hershman's work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and is held in private collections in the United States and abroad. His paintings were jury selected for the de Young Open in San Francisco in 2020 and 2023, and he received top recognition in the 2022 MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW in New York. Solo exhibitions have included Donald and Victor: Under the Influence and The Art of Code Switching in New York, as well as exhibitions in San Francisco, Provincetown and elsewhere. His I AM A BARN series, exploring resilience through weathered architectural forms, was featured on the cover of San Francisco Arts Monthly in 2024. For more information, visit donhershman.com.
One Art Space opened in May 2011 and for more than 16 years has been a cultural destination in the heart of Tribeca, presenting museum-caliber exhibitions by established and emerging artists from New York and internationally. Led by co-owners and women gallerists MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, the gallery blends art and curatorial skill with business expertise. Located at 23 Warren Street in New York City, the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass facade, providing a backdrop for both the artwork and the artist.
For more than a decade, One Art Space has championed women artists through its annual Women's History Month exhibitions, and MaryAnn Giella McCulloh serves on the Executive Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Artists. Recent projects include a sold-out curated presentation of Shepard Fairey at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, as well as exhibitions featuring Hunt Slonem, Al Diaz (SAMO©), Chuck Connelly, Andrew Salgado and Purvis Young. For more information, visit oneartspace.com.
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