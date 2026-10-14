Don Hershman Opens = OUT OF LINE = at One Art Space in Tribeca

Don Hershman is a San Francisco-based artist whose distinctive practice draws upon a parallel career as an accomplished podiatric surgeon, bringing precision, structure and an intuitive understanding of form to his work. Born and educated in New York, Hershman developed an early passion for art through visits to the city's museums before pursuing medicine. He continued drawing throughout his medical training and surgical career, eventually devoting himself more fully to painting in the early 1990s. Working from photographs and initial drawings, he builds compositions through layers of line and color, moving between representation and abstraction while exploring memory, perception, identity and the architecture of everyday life.

Since his first San Francisco exhibition in 1992, Hershman's work has been exhibited nationally and internationally and is held in private collections in the United States and abroad. His paintings were jury selected for the de Young Open in San Francisco in 2020 and 2023, and he received top recognition in the 2022 MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW in New York. Solo exhibitions have included Donald and Victor: Under the Influence and The Art of Code Switching in New York, as well as exhibitions in San Francisco, Provincetown and elsewhere. His I AM A BARN series, exploring resilience through weathered architectural forms, was featured on the cover of San Francisco Arts Monthly in 2024. For more information, visit donhershman.com.