Photographer Patrick McMullan has opened So Famous, a new exhibition with curator MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, at One Art Space in Tribeca.
Subjects include Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Princess Diana, David Bowie, Grace Jones and Anna Wintour.
One Art Space is at 23 Warren Street, New York.
On view through Sunday, December 13, 2026.
Photographer Patrick McMullan, known for documenting the people, parties and personalities that made New York an international center of fashion, art and nightlife, has opened his new exhibition, So Famous, at One Art Space in Tribeca. Curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, the show brings together his photographs of some of the most recognizable figures of the 1990s and the decades around it. It runs through Sunday, December 13, 2026.
The images range from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Princess Diana to Madonna, David Bowie and Mick Jagger. Andy Warhol, Grace Jones, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Jerry Hall, John F. Kennedy Jr., Yves Saint Laurent, Elton John, Anna Wintour, Paul McCartney and Paul Simon are among the other subjects.
“With So Famous, we invite guests to step inside Patrick McMullan’s world: flashing cameras, red carpets, and unforgettable faces. His photographs capture more than celebrity; they preserve an extraordinary era in New York’s cultural history. The glamour, the energy, the flash. A moment in time, captured,” said MaryAnn Giella McCulloh.
“When I look back at these photographs, I don't just see famous faces. I remember the parties, the friendships and the incredible energy of New York at a time when art, fashion, music and nightlife all came together,” said McMullan. “I was fortunate to be in the right places with my camera, capturing people who would go on to become legends, although many were already larger than life.”
“What makes ‘So Famous’ special to me is the opportunity to revisit those moments and share them with a new generation. Before social media, there was a certain magic to being in the room, and I hope these photographs capture some of that excitement.”
The exhibition presents a defining era of New York’s art, fashion and cultural history through McMullan’s lens. One Art Space has a growing reputation for presenting celebrated artists and is becoming one of Tribeca’s most recognized galleries.
It poured on opening night. New York’s art collectors, fashion insiders and society crowd came out regardless.
Guests at the launch reception included Patrick McMullan, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Candace Bushnell, Nicole Miller, Tommy Silverman, Carmen D’Alessio, Mark Benecke, Michael Fredo, Anthony Hayden Guest, Dustin Pittman, Christophe von Hohenberg, Donna D’Cruz, Ann Dexter-Jones, Fern Mallis, Frederick Anderson, Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, Keiko Aoki, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and Jean Shafiroff.
So Famous remains on view at One Art Space through Sunday, December 13, 2026.
Patrick McMullan is an internationally recognized photographer, author, publisher and chronicler of celebrity, fashion and New York society. He was born in Brooklyn and raised in Huntington, Long Island. He studied at New York University. He established himself as a nightlife photographer in the 1980s, encouraged by his friendship with Andy Warhol. Over more than four decades he has photographed leading figures in entertainment, fashion, politics and the arts.
His photographs have appeared in Vogue, Vanity Fair, Interview, Harper's Bazaar and The New York Times Magazine. He founded Patrick McMullan Company, a Manhattan-based photography agency whose archive documents decades of celebrity culture, society events and nightlife. His books include Glamour Girls, Kiss Kiss and so80s: A Photographic Diary of a Decade. His photography has been exhibited in galleries and cultural institutions internationally. More at patrickmcmullan.com.
One Art Space opened in May 2011 at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca. It presents museum caliber exhibitions by established and emerging artists from New York and abroad. Co-owners MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung lead the gallery, pairing curatorial skill with business expertise. McCulloh traces her creative background to her father, Joe Giella, a Batman illustrator hired by Stan Lee.
For more than a decade, One Art Space has championed women artists through its annual Women’s History Month exhibitions. McCulloh is also an elected member of the Executive Board of NAWA. The gallery’s 2026 projects include a sold-out presentation of Shepard Fairey at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair. It has also shown Hunt Slonem, Don Hershman, Al Diaz (SAMO©), Chuck Connelly and Purvis Young this year. The gallery describes its mission as creating a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together. More at oneartspace.com.
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