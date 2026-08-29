Three New Timepieces Debut as Watch Week Aspen Closes Its Biggest Edition Yet

At a Glance
Watch Week Aspen has closed its biggest edition yet. The third annual festival welcomed more than 300 attendees across four days ending Sunday, August 16, with its largest-ever roster of 19 participating watch brands, retailers, and industry partners, and 40 distinct events that turned downtown Aspen itself into the venue. The decentralized, open-access format, most of it free to the public, has quickly made the event one of the country's leading luxury watch gatherings.
The weekend served as a global stage for significant introductions: a North American exclusive limited-edition SeaQ Diver Turquoise from Glashütte Original, the new L. Leroy Vox Temporis unveiled at Watchmaking & Wine, and the debut of NORQAIN's Independence Skeleton Titanium DLC at Oliver Smith Jeweler. Collectors also explored A. Lange & Söhne's Lumen collection, Hermès' Le temps suspendu, rare IWC Schaffhausen pieces at Meridian Jewelers, the OMEGA Speedmaster legacy, and Buccellati's Macri and Tulle collections.
The programming spilled into Aspen's streets: the first Watch Week Aspen 3K Run, hosted by NORQAIN and joined by Olympian skier Alex Ferreira, an ice cream truck activation, Gerald Charles' collector lounge and morning of tennis and pickleball, and VintageFest from Analog:Shift and Betteridge. The weekend culminated in the ticketed Collector's Dinner at W Aspen with WatchTime Magazine.
In just three years, we've gone from an ambitious idea to one of the United States' most important annual collector events. What matters most is the sense of connection the weekend creates, whether someone is discovering a new watchmaker, meeting the people behind a favorite brand, or simply sharing their passion with fellow collectors.
Elizabeth Smith Hrubala, Co-Founder of Watch Week Aspen
The 2026 lineup featured A. Lange & Söhne, Analog:Shift, Arnold & Son, Blancpain, Buccellati, Cyrus Watches, Gerald Charles, Glashütte Original, Hermès, IWC, L. Leroy, Moritz Grossmann, NORQAIN, and OMEGA, alongside retail partners Avi & Co., Betteridge, Meridian Jewelers, M.S. Rau, and Oliver Smith Jeweler.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.