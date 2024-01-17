Exploring Ketamine Therapy with Dr. Bankole Johnson: A Comprehensive Insight into Innovative Depression Treatment

A

Pre-screening for ketamine use requires the establishment of a diagnosis of severe depression, anxiety, or post-traumatic stress disorder. This diagnosis is best made by a psychiatrist or certified clinical psychologist. Intravenous ketamine administration is the most efficient method of administration because it allows accurate dosing. Individuals sit in a comfortable chair, and an IV is started with the required dose of ketamine - typically 0.5 mg/kg but can be higher depending on patient response. Patients have a choice to receive ketamine undisturbed in a quiet room, usually with a blindfold or eye protector, or even a device with imagery and/or music that is soothing or provides motivation to reduce depressive thoughts. At Casa Privée, there also is the option of a therapist to provide “guidance” during the session. During the ketamine session, the patient’s vital signs - blood pressure, pulse, and cardiac tracing are monitored at short individuals - usually every 10 min until the end of the session. Intranasal ketamine administration is mostly used for home dosing. The doses are relatively smaller than intravenous but because this is not monitored, the cumulative dose administered can be much higher than for intravenous administration, and the risk of developing dependence, especially when taken in a recreational environment may be higher. At Casa Privée, we do not advocate unsupervised home use of intranasal ketamine as this can be associated with unexpected dangers to physical and mental health.