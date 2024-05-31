Patricia and Roger Silverstein Host Launch Party for Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Hamptons Garden Gala 2024

Philanthropists and event Co-Chairs Patricia and Roger Silverstein hosted a kick-off party in honor of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation’s 4th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala at their elegant home in Water Mill.
Friends and supporters of the Foundation came together to celebrate the launch of the summer campaign in support of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF).
Notable Attendees included: Patricia Silverstein, Roger Silverstein, Brian Packin, Carrie Packin, Elena Ulansky, Jean Shafiroff, Noreen Donovan, James Byrnes, Maximillian Eicke, Irina Eicke, Lauren Smart, Geoff Smart , Elena Ulansky, Nittin Gambhir, Lauren Summa, Rebecca Seawright, Joe light, Yoly Light.
The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation’s 4th annual Hamptons Garden Gala will take place on Saturday, August 10th, 2024, at the home of Patricia and Roger Silverstein in Water Mill, NY and will Benefit the Diabetes Research Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.
The 4th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala will be an unforgettable night full of fun, inspiration, and progress toward a cure for diabetes. This unique event perfectly blends the finest aspects of a beautiful gala with the intimacy of a convivial dinner party. The evening will feature a lively cocktail reception; a delicious, seated dinner; unique silent and live auctions; exciting entertainment; dancing under the stars; and more.
A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the DRI Foundation has thousands of supporters in the United States and worldwide, and, in addition to its headquarters in Florida, operates a regional development office in New York.
The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation was created for one reason–to cure diabetes–which is and will continue to be its singular focus until that goal is reached.
The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate, and committed to curing diabetes. Its mission–to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to cure diabetes now–is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to cure those living with diabetes. For the millions of individuals and families affected by diabetes, the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is the best hope for a cure.
