Patricia and Roger Silverstein Host Launch Party for Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Hamptons Garden Gala 2024

About the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF):

A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the DRI Foundation has thousands of supporters in the United States and worldwide, and, in addition to its headquarters in Florida, operates a regional development office in New York.

The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation was created for one reason–to cure diabetes–which is and will continue to be its singular focus until that goal is reached.

The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate, and committed to curing diabetes. Its mission–to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to cure diabetes now–is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to cure those living with diabetes. For the millions of individuals and families affected by diabetes, the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is the best hope for a cure.