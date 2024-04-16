The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Celebrates Jean Shafiroff at Fivestory Palm Beach

CapehartPhilanthropist and coverstar Jean Shafiroff was celebrated at Fivestory in Palm Beach. The reception featured the creations of Jewelry designer Anna Zuckerman and benefitted the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), a leading international organization dedicated to eradicating cancer. Attendees were treated to light champagne, prosecco and rose wine in addition to hors d’oeuvres while they shopped to support the Foundation’s cancer research programs such as the International Network on Aging and Cancer and the Women’s Cancer Research Program.
Notable attendees at the event included, Jean Shafiroff, Anna Zuckerman, Karen Murray, Rebeca Herrero, Joseph Danenza, Alex Donner, Annette DiLorenzo, Ramona Singer, Lee Black, CeCe Black, Stephanie Putter, Alex Hammer, Ava Roosevelt, Valerie Cooper, Harry Cooper, Catherine Carey, Pamela O’Connor, Pamela Morgan, Louis Braverman, Lieba Nesis, Robin Leacock, Elizabeth DeLuca, Kim Dryer, Jeremy W. Johnson.
Shereen Fuqua, Jean Shafiroff, Kat Fuqua YoungFive Story is a luxury women’s multi branded boutique, which opened in 2020 in New York City and expanded with stores in Southampton and Palm Beach. Fivestory carries contemporary and luxury designer apparel as well as footwear, handbags, fine jewelry and accessories. Fivestory’s selection is diverse and our ability to cater to all age groups, as well as offering the most incredible service proposition is what makes the Boutique unique.
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of seven charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to 9 different charity galas. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of the underserved, health care, and animal welfare.
Jean serves on the boards of the Southampton Hospital Association, Mission Society of NYC, French Heritage Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, Global Strays, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. A Catholic, she served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of the philanthropy world, both nationally and internationally. Jean Shafiroff is an influencer with 1.2 million Instagram followers.