Sun Bum's Miami Pop-Up Event: Celebrating Sun Safety and Community Engagement

June 1, 2024 – Sun Bum, a leading name in sun care, made a splash with its largest beach hangout yet, marking the culmination of Skin Cancer Awareness Month and spotlighting its acclaimed "Just Use Sunscreen" campaign. This event drew thousands of locals to Miami Beach, blending vital sun safety education with an abundance of free SPF, reinforcing Sun Bum's commitment to community wellness and skin protection.
Miami ranks among the US cities with the highest UV exposure, contributing to Florida's elevated melanoma rates. Despite growing awareness, significant gaps in sun care knowledge persist, from the correct application of sunscreen to understanding various types and the specific needs of different skin types. Addressing these issues head-on, Sun Bum's Miami event aimed to demystify sun safety practices and promote the importance of daily SPF use.
Sun Bum's "Just Use Sunscreen" campaign is rooted in a simple yet powerful message: the brand's priority is your skin's health, advocating for sunscreen use, regardless of the brand. This campaign underscores Sun Bum's dedication to protecting individuals from the harmful effects of sun exposure, allowing everyone to enjoy sunny days without worry.
Launched ahead of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, the campaign included several impactful initiatives. Sun Bum partnered with the Skin Cancer Foundation to provide free skin exams in San Diego and hosted a series of beach hangouts nationwide, offering free education and SPF. The brand amplified its efforts across social media, collaborating with dermatology experts and local influencers to spread awareness and launched an extensive OOH program promoting a hotline for free SPF access. Take a closer look into the campaign by checking out the video below!
Held on South Beach, the Miami event seamlessly blended fun, sun, education, and protection. Highlights included a 10-foot sun dial, where guests interacted with the 'Five S's of Sun Safety': sunscreen, sunglasses, sun hat, shade, and sleeves. This innovative approach clarified essential sun care practices, providing a memorable framework for staying protected from UV rays.
Sun Bum provided free chairs and umbrellas, ensuring everyone could enjoy the day comfortably. Loads of free SPF products were distributed, emphasizing the brand's dedication to skin protection. Every hour, exciting games took place, where winners received a $100 Sun Bum Gift Card. The games included a beach paddle contest, ping pong tournament, mini sand castle contest, banana eating contest, and a soccer game.
Sun Bum's Sun Safety Ambassadors played a pivotal role, distributing free SPF and offering valuable sun care tips to the community. This hands-on approach ensured attendees left with both the knowledge and resources needed to stay safe under the sun.
During Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and now leading into summer, we've been able to give out tens of thousands of free samples of SPF. And knowing that the 2000 people who joined us today are now protected from the Florida sun's harmful rays is incredibly rewarding.
Our goal has always been clear: to protect people from the harmful effects of excessive sun exposure, regardless of the brand they choose. Each year, we find new and engaging ways to educate and protect our community, since it's at the core of what we do. We're excited to continue our mission to provide SPF awareness and products to everyone who chooses to live and love in the sun. - Evan Slater, CMO at Sun Bum
The event's success and positive reception have inspired Sun Bum to make it an annual tradition, dedicated to bringing free sun education and SPF directly to the masses. As the summer progresses, Sun Bum plans to continue its beach hangouts nationwide, ensuring communities everywhere have access to essential sun safety information and products.
Sun Bum® is a lifestyle company that creates premium sun care, hair care, lip care, and baby care products. Founded in 2010 in Cocoa Beach, Florida, the brand embodies the essence and socially conscious vibe of its small beach community. Starting in surf shops, Sun Bum quickly expanded to chic boutiques, luxury hotels, and major retailers like Target, Ulta Beauty, CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger. Despite its growth, Sun Bum remains true to its roots, prioritizing quality, authenticity, and community.
For more information about Sun Bum's range of sun protection products and tips on staying safe under the sun, visit sunbum.com.
Sun Bum's Miami pop-up event celebrated sun safety, community, and education. With initiatives like the "Just Use Sunscreen" campaign, Sun Bum continues to advocate for skin protection and empower people to enjoy the sun responsibly. As they expand their efforts nationwide, Sun Bum remains a beacon of sun safety, ensuring everyone can bask in the sun's warmth with peace of mind.
