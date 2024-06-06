Sun Bum's Miami Pop-Up Event: Celebrating Sun Safety and Community Engagement

Launched ahead of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, the campaign included several impactful initiatives. Sun Bum partnered with the Skin Cancer Foundation to provide free skin exams in San Diego and hosted a series of beach hangouts nationwide, offering free education and SPF. The brand amplified its efforts across social media, collaborating with dermatology experts and local influencers to spread awareness and launched an extensive OOH program promoting a hotline for free SPF access. Take a closer look into the campaign by checking out the video below!