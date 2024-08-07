Discover Ultimate Relaxation: Indulge in National Wellness Month and Miami Spa Month

August marks a special time in Miami as the city celebrates National Wellness Month alongside the much-anticipated Miami Spa Month. With a wealth of luxurious spa experiences available, Miami is the ultimate destination for relaxation and rejuvenation. From tranquil sound baths and guided meditations at Joia Beach to bespoke anti-aging treatments at some of the city's most prestigious spas, there is something for everyone seeking to unwind and recharge. Whether you're looking to escape everyday life or simply indulge in some well-deserved pampering, Miami's top spas are ready to offer you an unforgettable wellness journey. Dive into a world of luxury, relaxation, and holistic well-being, and discover why Miami is the premier destination for spa enthusiasts this August.
In collaboration with Miami Sound Bath & Mindful Healing Co., Joia Beach is hosting a series of enriching wellness events designed to nourish the mind, body, and soul. This idyllic waterfront destination invites guests to partake in a variety of immersive classes, including sound baths, guided meditation, and aromatherapy workshops. Each session is meticulously crafted to foster healing, deep relaxation, and grounding.
After the sessions, indulge in Joia Beach's curated selection of light bites, such as watermelon mint feta skewers and Chamomile Spritz, adding a refreshing culinary touch to your wellness journey. The classes are held every Wednesday from 6:30 PM to 8:45 PM, with tickets priced at $45 per class or $160 for a four-class bundle.
Tickets for purchase HERE
Restorative Yoga Flow with Mayce
Sound Bath & Guided Meditation with Isa
Journaling with Emily
Mindful Yoga Flow with Mayce
Palo Santo Workshop with The Cauldron Spirit
Sound Healing & Guided Meditation with Aromatherapy with Isa
Sharing Circle & Guided Journaling with Isa
Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Mayce
Sound Bath & Guided Meditation with Isa
End of Month Reflection – Wrap-up Sharing Circle
Found within the iconic Faena Miami Beach, Tierra Santa Healing House is a South American-inspired oasis dedicated to holistic well-being. Here, guests can immerse themselves in a range of custom treatments that seamlessly blend ancient healing rituals with cutting-edge anti-aging technologies. The spa's ambiance, inspired by Alan Faena's beach house in Punta del Este, offers an unparalleled setting for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Full Miami Spa Month Offers: HERE
Begin your day with a rejuvenating yoga class, followed by a luxurious hydrating hair mask at Rossano Ferretti. Experience a scalp massage and blow-dry to ensure you look and feel your best.
Indulge in a cleansing ritual on a rose quartz marble slab, followed by a dry brush and cacao mint scrub. Complete your experience with a dry sauna session, cold plunge, and a DIY cacao cream application for deep hydration.
Enjoy beach day access with discounted beach chairs ($50 per person) with any treatment over $199.
In the heart of South Beach, the Away Spa at W South Beach is an ethereal sanctuary that has redefined luxury wellness since its $5 million renovation in 2020. Spanning 9,000 square feet, this chic retreat offers a tranquil oasis where both hotel guests and locals can escape. The spa boasts seven treatment rooms, mani/pedi nooks, a couples' suite, a limestone steam shower, lounge areas, terraces, and beautifully designed powder rooms. With a focus on natural materials and holistic well-being, Away Spa provides a bespoke menu of detoxifying rituals, including its world-renowned HydraFacial.
This Miami Spa Month, the Away Spa invites you to indulge in a selection of discounted treatments designed to refresh and revitalize the body and spirit. Available until August 31, these exclusive offers promise a luxurious spa experience that embodies the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenation.
TO BOOK—click here or call Away Spa directly at 305-938-3123
Enjoy a manicure and pedicure featuring a hydrating foot soak, detoxifying mud mask, and a relaxing foot massage.
Delight in a personalized foot treatment with an aromatic soak, exfoliation, and massage. Add a pedicure for $40.
Target back, neck, and shoulder tension with the Theragun massage tool, ending with a soothing scalp massage.
Unwind with a full-body massage enhanced by essential oils and Himalayan hot stones, finished with a calming scalp massage.
Reveal your skin's glow with this non-invasive treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates, using antioxidant-rich serums and soothing light therapy.
The Bamford Wellness Spa is a luxurious haven that seamlessly blends the calming essence of the English countryside with the vibrant energy of Miami. Founded by Carole Bamford, the spa is dedicated to holistic wellness, offering a sanctuary that nurtures both body and spirit. Designed with natural and organic materials, the spa's interiors exude tranquility and elegance, creating a perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Full Miami Spa Month Offers: HERE
Experience a soothing massage that targets both the physical and subtle energetic layers of the body, enhancing circulation and relaxation.
Embrace the healing powers of a Rose Quartz antioxidant facial, designed to activate the heart chakra for self-love and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Complimentary valet parking and beach day access with a full-service chair.
The Lapis Spa within the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, offers a luxurious escape where guests can immerse themselves in tranquility and rejuvenation. This serene sanctuary takes inspiration from the natural world, with its design emphasizing elements that promote relaxation and harmony. With its state-of-the-art facilities, Lapis Spa invites guests to unwind in a variety of wellness amenities, including a co-ed hydrotherapy pool, healing mineral waters, and a Finnish-style sauna.
Full Miami Spa Month Offers: HERE
This facial utilizes botanical products to cleanse, hydrate, and protect the skin, leaving it refreshed and radiant.
Enjoy a pampering session with a facial and a manicure and pedicure that leave your skin, hands, and feet revitalized.
Pool access and discounted valet parking.
Located in Brickell, the Leaf Spa at Hotel AKA Brickell offers a unique sanctuary for holistic healing, making it a perfect retreat during National Wellness Month. Inspired by the four seasons, Leaf Spa takes guests on an immersive journey designed to align the body and soul with nature's rhythms. The spa’s design incorporates natural elements and serene aesthetics, encouraging guests to embrace life's changes with grace and strength. With a focus on harmony and balance, Leaf Spa provides a nurturing environment where guests can embark on a journey of self-discovery and renewal through seasonal treatments inspired by global destinations.
Book your treatment HERE
Indulge in a customizable massage inspired by the tranquility of Bali. This treatment uses antioxidant-rich rice field oil to leave your skin supple and glowing while skilled hands work to release tension and stress.
Pamper your skin with luxurious hibiscus-infused products designed to refresh and rejuvenate. This facial is perfect for achieving a radiant glow that beats the summer heat, leaving your skin feeling hydrated and revitalized.
Uncover Caribbean luxury with our Sea Salt Body Treatment, inspired by the pristine waters of Turks & Caicos. Mineral-rich sea salt gently exfoliates, leaving your skin silky-smooth and radiant, embodying the ultimate summer indulgence.
Discover the best of Miami during National Wellness Month and Miami Spa Month as the city’s top spas offer exclusive treatments. With a focus on relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic healing, these Miami spas provide the perfect escape to unwind and recharge. Experience the ultimate in luxury wellness this August in Miami, where nature's beauty and cutting-edge spa treatments come together to create unforgettable experiences.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.