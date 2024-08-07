Discover Ultimate Relaxation: Indulge in National Wellness Month and Miami Spa Month

In the heart of South Beach, the Away Spa at W South Beach is an ethereal sanctuary that has redefined luxury wellness since its $5 million renovation in 2020. Spanning 9,000 square feet, this chic retreat offers a tranquil oasis where both hotel guests and locals can escape. The spa boasts seven treatment rooms, mani/pedi nooks, a couples' suite, a limestone steam shower, lounge areas, terraces, and beautifully designed powder rooms. With a focus on natural materials and holistic well-being, Away Spa provides a bespoke menu of detoxifying rituals, including its world-renowned HydraFacial.

This Miami Spa Month, the Away Spa invites you to indulge in a selection of discounted treatments designed to refresh and revitalize the body and spirit. Available until August 31, these exclusive offers promise a luxurious spa experience that embodies the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenation.

TO BOOK—click here or call Away Spa directly at 305-938-3123