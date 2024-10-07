Walker - Redefining the Luxury Candle Experience

Each Walker candle embodies more than just a scent—it’s an artistic interpretation of luxury experiences. From Stratton’s ode to the corporate masculine businessman to Stepford, which celebrates the lavish lifestyle of the high-end wife, every candle tells a story. The creative process behind each scent begins with an experience tied to the founders’ lives, merging it with a sensory interpretation to craft a scent that not only smells luxurious but feels like an experience in itself.

“Our process begins by aligning the scent with a luxury life experience, then we create a description to capture that essence,” the founders explain. From there, the artwork for the label is meticulously designed to tie in elements of the scent and hidden easter eggs about the founders’ lives, creating an aesthetic that is both modern and timeless.

The packaging, as well, is a deliberate extension of the brand’s luxury ethos. Inspired by the unboxing experiences of high-end fashion houses and watchmakers, each candle is encased in a way that it becomes a talking point in itself. Customers often find the packaging so beautiful they hesitate to open it, much like the feeling one has when receiving an exclusive luxury gift.