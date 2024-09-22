Aperture Cellars and Jesse Katz: Exploring Art and Winemaking
Jesse Katz, a first-generation winemaker and the visionary behind Aperture Cellars, has transformed the California wine scene with his passion for terroir, art, and innovation. With a rich background that blends his global vineyard experience and his family's love for art, Jesse has positioned Aperture Cellars as a destination for both wine lovers and art enthusiasts. Known for crafting Bordeaux-inspired wines with Sonoma County's cool-climate essence, Jesse’s wines have received international acclaim, earning perfect scores and forging groundbreaking collaborations. Aperture Cellars uniquely combines winemaking and artistic expression, offering an immersive experience where both worlds meet.
Jesse’s journey into winemaking started long before he founded Aperture Cellars in 2009. Growing up in Colorado and traveling to iconic vineyards worldwide with his father, renowned photographer Andy Katz, Jesse developed a deep appreciation for the creativity and precision winemaking demands. These early experiences inspired him to pursue winemaking as both an art and a science, leading to his formal education at Fresno State’s Department of Viticulture and Enology and work at legendary wineries like Pétrus in Bordeaux and Screaming Eagle in Napa Valley.
Jesse's passion for Bordeaux varietals, especially Cabernet Sauvignon, has become the cornerstone of Aperture Cellars. His commitment to crafting world-class wines from Sonoma County’s unique terroir has garnered attention worldwide. Aperture’s cool-climate vineyards, covering more than 200 acres, produce wines characterized by complexity, balance, and freshness. Aperture Cellars is the only winery in the Alexander Valley to produce a Cabernet Sauvignon that has received a perfect 100-point score, a testament to Jesse's meticulous vineyard management and winemaking.
Aperture Cellars offers various tasting experiences that highlight the diversity of its portfolio. The Soil Series Experience introduces guests to Bordeaux-style blends from vineyards with distinct soil compositions, while the Site Series Experience focuses on the terroir expression in single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignons. For an even more exclusive experience, the Private Lounge offers an elevated journey through Aperture’s most sought-after wines.
Can you elaborate on the wine programs you’ve designed?
Guests can enjoy exceptional Bordeaux-style wines from cool-climate vineyards in Sonoma’s top regions while taking in the stunning views of our estate vineyards. With a glass in hand, they can appreciate the natural beauty of the northern Russian River Valley through floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking our 40-acre estate.
The indoor experience is equally captivating, featuring an art collection by my father, acclaimed photographer Andy Katz, displayed in our gallery-inspired tasting space. A visit to Aperture isn’t just about the wine; it’s about the entire property and the surprises it offers.
Each of our three tasting experiences offers an intimate, seated journey through our exceptional Bordeaux-style wines at our modern, state-of-the-art winery, surrounded by century-old vines first planted in 1912.
All tastings are available by reservation Thursday-Monday via Tock or by contacting us directly. We ask that all guests are 21+ and note that pets, except licensed service animals, are not allowed on the property.
The Soil Series Experience ($50 per person) is a fantastic introduction to the Aperture portfolio, offering a tour through Bordeaux-inspired blends from vineyards across Sonoma County, each with a unique soil profile.
The Site Series Experience ($75 per person) provides a deeper dive into Aperture’s curated vineyards, focusing on cool-climate vineyards in Alexander Valley and featuring single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignons.
The Private Lounge Experience ($125 per person) is our most exclusive offering, where guests can enjoy a guided tasting of Aperture’s most sought-after wines in a private setting, paired with curated food accompaniments and stunning views of our estate vineyard.
What trends are you seeing in consumer tastes for California wines?
I think the quality and precision in California wines are at an all-time high, thanks to the incredible talent, technology, and better understanding of our unique terroir. Consumers are looking for wines with more freshness and balance at the highest level, which aligns with Aperture’s mission. We’ve always focused on cooler sites in Sonoma for Bordeaux varietals, which naturally give us cooler nights and a more moderate growing season. These sites produce wines with rich, complex fruit but with more restraint and balance. We’re also planting Cabernet Sauvignon in even cooler areas, like the Russian River AVA, traditionally known for Pinot and Chardonnay, to look toward the future of winemaking.
What do you love about living in Sonoma?
As a Sonoma native, I love the natural beauty of this place. I enjoy biking through the hills or along the Sonoma coast, and I’ve gotten hooked on golfing. One of the best courses, Mayacama, is right here in Sonoma, and it has an amazing wine program for post-game enjoyment.
With Aperture Cellars, Jesse has created more than just a winery—it's a legacy that intertwines art and wine, offering a unique and profound experience that continues to captivate wine enthusiasts and collectors alike. As Aperture grows its presence both in the U.S. and internationally, Jesse is excited to see how his creative vision continues to inspire the world of modern winemaking.
