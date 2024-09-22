Aperture Cellars and Jesse Katz: Exploring Art and Winemaking

A

Guests can enjoy exceptional Bordeaux-style wines from cool-climate vineyards in Sonoma’s top regions while taking in the stunning views of our estate vineyards. With a glass in hand, they can appreciate the natural beauty of the northern Russian River Valley through floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking our 40-acre estate.

The indoor experience is equally captivating, featuring an art collection by my father, acclaimed photographer Andy Katz, displayed in our gallery-inspired tasting space. A visit to Aperture isn’t just about the wine; it’s about the entire property and the surprises it offers.

Each of our three tasting experiences offers an intimate, seated journey through our exceptional Bordeaux-style wines at our modern, state-of-the-art winery, surrounded by century-old vines first planted in 1912.

All tastings are available by reservation Thursday-Monday via Tock or by contacting us directly. We ask that all guests are 21+ and note that pets, except licensed service animals, are not allowed on the property.

The Soil Series Experience ($50 per person) is a fantastic introduction to the Aperture portfolio, offering a tour through Bordeaux-inspired blends from vineyards across Sonoma County, each with a unique soil profile.

The Site Series Experience ($75 per person) provides a deeper dive into Aperture’s curated vineyards, focusing on cool-climate vineyards in Alexander Valley and featuring single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignons.

The Private Lounge Experience ($125 per person) is our most exclusive offering, where guests can enjoy a guided tasting of Aperture’s most sought-after wines in a private setting, paired with curated food accompaniments and stunning views of our estate vineyard.