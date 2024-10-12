A Winning Scent: Aroma360 and the NBA Elevate the Game with Luxury Fragrance Collection

Aroma360's latest product line celebrates all 30 NBA teams, delivering a multisensory experience that honors each team's unique spirit and their home city's vibe. From bespoke home fragrances to innovative car diffusers, this new category marks a significant expansion in the NBA’s offerings, venturing into the realm of luxury scenting.

The lineup includes three flagship products: the Aroma360 Mini Pro, a luxury diffuser designed to scent spaces up to 600 sq. feet; the Aroma360 Smart Car Diffuser, perfect for infusing your vehicle with an elegant fragrance; and custom candles, each bearing a distinct scent that embodies the essence of its respective NBA team.