A Winning Scent: Aroma360 and the NBA Elevate the Game with Luxury Fragrance Collection

Luxury scenting has just taken a bold step onto the court. Aroma360, renowned for its mastery in transforming spaces with unique fragrances, has partnered with the NBA to introduce an exclusive line of officially licensed luxury scenting products. This collaboration promises to revolutionize the way basketball fans celebrate their favorite teams, bringing a touch of elegance to the sports world.
“There are not many brands that have the reach and fan engagement like the NBA. Aroma360 is extremely honored to partner with the NBA and to offer fans new experiences and premium products that will not only allow them to celebrate their favorite sports teams, but also to elevate their experience inside their homes, businesses, and even cars,” said Benzion Aboud, CEO and Founder of Aroma360.
Aroma360's latest product line celebrates all 30 NBA teams, delivering a multisensory experience that honors each team's unique spirit and their home city's vibe. From bespoke home fragrances to innovative car diffusers, this new category marks a significant expansion in the NBA’s offerings, venturing into the realm of luxury scenting.
The lineup includes three flagship products: the Aroma360 Mini Pro, a luxury diffuser designed to scent spaces up to 600 sq. feet; the Aroma360 Smart Car Diffuser, perfect for infusing your vehicle with an elegant fragrance; and custom candles, each bearing a distinct scent that embodies the essence of its respective NBA team.
“Our partnership with the Miami Heat has been so incredible over the past year. There is nothing like tapping into the amazing fan base and providing them with a luxury element – like fragrance - to elevate their overall experience,” remarked Ashley Sarnicola, President of Licensing for Aroma360. “We are incredibly excited and proud to bring this to all 30 teams of the NBA.”
Set to officially launch on October 15th, these products will be available both online at aroma360.com and in all Aroma360 retail locations. To commemorate the release, Aroma360 will host a series of launch events at key retail stores. Each event will feature NBA-themed festivities, including a premium tequila bar from LOBOS 1707, live DJ mixes from DJ Irie (the official Miami Heat DJ), and appearances by NBA Dance Team members.
To further heighten the excitement, Aroma360 is offering exclusive giveaways. Attendees can enter a raffle for a chance to win an Aroma360 Mini Pro and two tickets to a future NBA home game. Select cities will also welcome NBA players and display the iconic Larry O’Brien Trophy, creating an unforgettable experience for basketball fans and fragrance enthusiasts alike.
The collaboration with the NBA is not just another product launch for Aroma360; it's a strategic move that positions the brand as a leader in the intersection of luxury lifestyle and sports. The company’s dedication to creating high-quality, aromatic environments has already won the loyalty of celebrities like Larsa Pippen, Missy Elliott, Winnie Harlow, Rick Ross, and Daymond John. Now, Aroma360 is set to captivate the millions of NBA fans worldwide.
“As Aroma360 continues to grow and expand our retail division across North America, the NBA is such an important and strategic partner for us. We cannot wait to give every single NBA fan the luxury scenting experience that only an Aroma360 retail store can provide,” said Elliot Aboud, Retail Director of Aroma360.
Aroma360’s mission is rooted in enhancing the emotional connection fans have with their favorite sports teams by using the power of scent. The brand believes that a well-crafted fragrance can do more than just please the senses—it can elevate moods, create memorable experiences, and even influence perceptions. With over two million loyal customers and a portfolio that includes iconic brands like Ferrari, Cipriani, and the Ritz-Carlton, Aroma360 continues to set the bar high in the luxury scenting and marketing industry.
As Aroma360 and the NBA join forces, fans can look forward to a game-day experience that goes beyond the arena. By blending the thrill of basketball with the sophistication of luxury scenting, this collaboration promises to redefine how we celebrate sports, turning each moment into an aromatic journey that lingers far beyond the final buzzer.
