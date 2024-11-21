Arriving at the Kaseya Center in Miami, the energy was palpable. The red carpet buzzed with Latin music’s finest, including Luis Fonsi, Karol G, and Sebastián Yatra, each showcasing their unique style. Performances lit up the night—Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi brought the house down with their remix of It's My Life, and Carlos Vives, the Person of the Year honoree, delivered a heartfelt medley of his iconic hits. Meanwhile, rising star Ela Taubert, crowned Best New Artist, shared the stage with Joe Jonas, creating a moment that encapsulated the evening's spirit of collaboration and artistry.

As I watched luminaries like Karol G, dazzling in an aqua gown with a bejeweled bustier, and Marc Anthony, delivering an emotional tribute to salsa, I couldn't help but feel inspired by the evening's glamour. Sitting amidst the electrifying atmosphere, I felt confident and radiant, knowing my prep routine with Olay Indulgent Moisture Body Wash had me glowing almost as brightly as the stars themselves.