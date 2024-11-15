Armand de Brignac Celebrates 2024 Latin Grammy Nominees at Exclusive Rose Gold Brunch in Miami

The entertainment world paid homage to the industry’s excellence in Latin music during a special tribute hosted by Armand de Brignac on Wednesday, November 13th in Miami.
The iconic champagne label hosted its first exclusive Rose Gold Brunch at Contessa in Miami’s Design District, attended by a who’s who from the Latin music and entertainment industry on the eve of this year’s 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Miami’s Kaseya Center. An assortment of premier champagnes from the Armand de Brignac portfolio accompanied a lavish four-course Italian menu especially curated for those in attendance that included Latin Grammy nominee Alvaro Diaz, recording artist Bodine, recording artist Caleb Calloway and Hispanic actress Stef Roitman.
Other notable names in attendance from the entertainment industry included Bonin Bough, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer from Group Black, Jeff Sweirk, SVP Marketing from Group Black, Le Tonpe, artist Felix Lara, actress and model, Isabella Ladera, CEO of Hear This Music, DJ Luian, Marlon Pena from Marlon Films and founder of Florida Film House, Bladimel Grullon.
Attendees enjoyed an authentic menu of Italian fare that included Burrata and Avocado Bruschetta, Rigatoni Lobster Fra Diavola, Grilled Chicken Limone and Filet Con Salsa Funghi. Each course was paired with champagnes from the Armand de Brignac collection, carefully chosen to enhance each dish, featuring the Armand de Brignac ‘Ace of Spades’ Brut Gold, Armand de Brignac ‘Ace of Spades’ Brut Rosé, and Armand de Brignac ‘Ace of Spades’ Demi-Sec.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!