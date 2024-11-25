Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Barry Weintraub Identifies the Latest Trends in Cosmetic Surgery

A regular recipient of the titles “Best Plastic Surgeons in America” and “Best Doctors in New York” by Castle Connolly, Dr. Weintraub holds in high regard the ideals he was taught at Cornell, both in medical school as well as his plastic-surgical fellowship, during a time when patient care and compassion were almost religiously revered.

Dr. Weintraub believes that physicians should be welcoming and respectful and must never lose sight that it’s a sacred privilege to operate on another human being. Each patient is a person possessing real-life issues and concerns.

For more information, please visit www.drbarryweintraub.com

I: @drbarryweintraub | F: DRBarryWeintraub | X / T: @barryweintraub