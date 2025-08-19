Pause Studio Brings Science-Backed Recovery to Coral Gables
August 19th, 2025 – Miami’s wellness scene has gained a new cornerstone with the arrival of Pause Studio, which officially opened its doors in Coral Gables on August 16. Positioned at the intersection of innovation and holistic health, Pause is designed for high-performing individuals seeking resilience, clarity, and longevity. This expansion marks the brand’s Miami debut, with a second location in Brickell slated to open later this year.
A Grand Opening with Purpose
To celebrate its Coral Gables launch, Pause Studio hosted “Wellness Collective: A Morning to Pause” at The Plaza at Coral Gables. The community event ran from 9am to 1pm and featured complimentary mini sessions of Pause’s signature treatments, including cold plunge, compression therapy, and IV vitamin shots. Attendees also participated in outdoor fitness classes led by top local studios.
Tickets were priced at $10, with 100% of proceeds benefiting The Junior League of Miami, highlighting Pause’s commitment to blending wellness with philanthropy.
Redefining the Meaning of Recovery
Unlike traditional spas, Pause presents itself as a performance ecosystem, merging ancient healing traditions with cutting-edge technology. The Coral Gables studio offers nine science-backed modalities designed to regulate the nervous system, boost cellular vitality, and promote measurable recovery.
Services include:
Full-spectrum infrared sauna
Contrast therapy (alternating hot and cold immersion)
Float therapy for sensory reset
Cryotherapy for inflammation reduction
Compression therapy for circulation support
LED light therapy
IV and vitamin therapy, including specialized NAD+ treatments for cellular regeneration
“We’re shifting the narrative around recovery—it’s not about slowing down, it’s about creating space to come back stronger.”
Whitney Culp, Co-Owner of Pause Studio Coral Gables
Her partner, Jonathan Culp, adds: “Miami is ready for a new era of recovery that goes beyond aesthetics and taps into cellular vitality, nervous system support, and mental clarity. Pause isn’t a spa—it’s a performance ecosystem.”
Designed for the Modern Wellness Community
Pause Studio Coral Gables is the first of its kind in the neighborhood, offering a modern sanctuary where ancient philosophies meet advanced recovery technology. The space is purposefully crafted to serve Miami’s fast-growing wellness community, catering to athletes, entrepreneurs, creatives, and anyone looking to optimize their physical and mental performance.
Located at 111 Palermo Avenue, Suite 214, Coral Gables, Pause Studio is now open to the public.
A Future Built on Recovery
As Miami continues to position itself as a hub for wellness innovation, Pause Studio stands out for its evidence-based approach and emphasis on both community and longevity. By pairing cellular regeneration therapies with intentional recovery practices, the studio offers a path forward for those who see wellness as more than self-care, it’s performance, purpose, and lifestyle.
