Pause Studio Brings Science-Backed Recovery to Coral Gables

August 19th, 2025 – Miami’s wellness scene has gained a new cornerstone with the arrival of Pause Studio, which officially opened its doors in Coral Gables on August 16. Positioned at the intersection of innovation and holistic health, Pause is designed for high-performing individuals seeking resilience, clarity, and longevity. This expansion marks the brand’s Miami debut, with a second location in Brickell slated to open later this year.