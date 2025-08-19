Pause Studio Coral Gables reception area
Pause Studio Brings Science-Backed Recovery to Coral Gables

A New Wellness Destination Introduces Advanced Recovery Modalities And Community-Focused Experiences To South Florida

August 19th, 2025 – Miami’s wellness scene has gained a new cornerstone with the arrival of Pause Studio, which officially opened its doors in Coral Gables on August 16. Positioned at the intersection of innovation and holistic health, Pause is designed for high-performing individuals seeking resilience, clarity, and longevity. This expansion marks the brand’s Miami debut, with a second location in Brickell slated to open later this year.

Infrared Sauna With Red Light Technology Enhances Cellular Recovery
IV Drip Lounge Provides Vitamin Therapy For Nervous System Support
A Grand Opening with Purpose

To celebrate its Coral Gables launch, Pause Studio hosted “Wellness Collective: A Morning to Pause” at The Plaza at Coral Gables. The community event ran from 9am to 1pm and featured complimentary mini sessions of Pause’s signature treatments, including cold plunge, compression therapy, and IV vitamin shots. Attendees also participated in outdoor fitness classes led by top local studios.

Tickets were priced at $10, with 100% of proceeds benefiting The Junior League of Miami, highlighting Pause’s commitment to blending wellness with philanthropy.

Cryotherapy Chamber Delivers Science Backed Inflammation Reduction
Wellness Elevated: Where to Celebrate National Wellness Month in New York City

Redefining the Meaning of Recovery

Unlike traditional spas, Pause presents itself as a performance ecosystem, merging ancient healing traditions with cutting-edge technology. The Coral Gables studio offers nine science-backed modalities designed to regulate the nervous system, boost cellular vitality, and promote measurable recovery.

Services include:

  • Full-spectrum infrared sauna

  • Contrast therapy (alternating hot and cold immersion)

  • Float therapy for sensory reset

  • Cryotherapy for inflammation reduction

  • Compression therapy for circulation support

  • LED light therapy

  • IV and vitamin therapy, including specialized NAD+ treatments for cellular regeneration

Advanced Float Therapy Supports Mental Clarity And Relaxation
“We’re shifting the narrative around recovery—it’s not about slowing down, it’s about creating space to come back stronger.”

Whitney Culp, Co-Owner of Pause Studio Coral Gables

Her partner, Jonathan Culp, adds: “Miami is ready for a new era of recovery that goes beyond aesthetics and taps into cellular vitality, nervous system support, and mental clarity. Pause isn’t a spa—it’s a performance ecosystem.”

Float Therapy Pods At Pause Studio Coral Gables
Designed for the Modern Wellness Community

Pause Studio Coral Gables is the first of its kind in the neighborhood, offering a modern sanctuary where ancient philosophies meet advanced recovery technology. The space is purposefully crafted to serve Miami’s fast-growing wellness community, catering to athletes, entrepreneurs, creatives, and anyone looking to optimize their physical and mental performance.

Located at 111 Palermo Avenue, Suite 214, Coral Gables, Pause Studio is now open to the public.

Modern Lounge Spaces Create A Wellness Sanctuary At Pause Studio
A Future Built on Recovery

As Miami continues to position itself as a hub for wellness innovation, Pause Studio stands out for its evidence-based approach and emphasis on both community and longevity. By pairing cellular regeneration therapies with intentional recovery practices, the studio offers a path forward for those who see wellness as more than self-care, it’s performance, purpose, and lifestyle.

