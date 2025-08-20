La Beauté Louis Vuitton: A New Era of Timeless Elegance in Beauty
Louis Vuitton has long been synonymous with heritage, innovation, and artistry. Now, the Maison is ushering in a new chapter with La Beauté Louis Vuitton, its inaugural makeup and skincare line. This debut marks a significant expansion of the brand’s creative universe, blending high-performance formulations with the same spirit of craftsmanship that defines its fashion and leather goods.
A Vision by Makeup Creative Director Pat McGrath
At the heart of La Beauté Louis Vuitton is the visionary touch of Pat McGrath, celebrated as one of the most influential makeup artists of our time. Her approach marries haute couture artistry with cutting-edge technology, resulting in products designed to empower self-expression while maintaining an unmistakable elegance. McGrath’s creative direction ensures the collection resonates with Louis Vuitton’s dedication to artistry and precision.
The Collection: Where Science Meets Luxury
The La Beauté Louis Vuitton range is crafted in France, reflecting the Maison’s exacting standards. It includes lipsticks, foundations, eyeshadows, mascaras, and blushes, each formulated for performance, comfort, and long-lasting wear. Complementing the makeup is a line of skincare developed to prepare, enhance, and protect the skin—ensuring a flawless canvas for any look.
In keeping with the brand’s sustainable vision, each product is encased in refillable, infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging, echoing the enduring design codes of Louis Vuitton’s iconic creations. The packaging’s sleek form, combined with the brand’s signature detailing, transforms each item into a beauty object worthy of display.
Aesthetic Excellence and Personalization
True to Louis Vuitton’s tradition of personalization, customers can customize their beauty cases and lipstick caps with monogramming, color options, and finishes. This tailored approach extends the Maison’s ethos of individuality into the realm of beauty, allowing each client to curate a collection that reflects their personal style.
Global Rollout and Availability
La Beauté Louis Vuitton will launch on September 5, 2025, exclusively in select Louis Vuitton boutiques and on louisvuitton.com. The rollout will expand globally in phases, with dedicated beauty spaces designed to immerse visitors in the collection’s luxurious aesthetic and innovative spirit.
Heritage Reimagined
With La Beauté Louis Vuitton, the Maison doesn’t just enter the beauty market—it redefines it. The collection is an extension of the brand’s legacy, merging over a century of craftsmanship with a forward-looking approach to design, sustainability, and self-expression. It’s a statement that beauty, like fashion, is an art form—one that can be carried with the same pride as a Louis Vuitton trunk or handbag.
Louis Vuitton’s expansion into beauty is more than a product launch; it’s a milestone that bridges tradition and modernity, inviting a new generation to experience the Maison’s artistry in an entirely new way.
