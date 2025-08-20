UHealth at SoLé Mia Sets a New Standard for Luxury-Inspired Healthcare in North Miami
August 20, 2025 — Where healthcare and real estate intersect, the outcome can reshape how communities experience wellness. This fall, the University of Miami Health System will unveil UHealth at SoLé Mia, its largest outpatient medical facility, within SoLé Mia’s 184-acre master-planned community. Rising seven stories and spanning 363,000 square feet, the campus is setting a new benchmark for patient-focused design — one informed equally by clinical expertise, hospitality-inspired architecture, and the science of healing environments.
Architecture Informed by Wellness Science
From its earliest planning stages, UHealth at SoLé Mia embraced biophilic and human-centric design principles — concepts rooted in research demonstrating that patients recover faster and require less pain medication when they have exposure to nature. Every decision, from building orientation to interior finishes, was made with the five senses in mind.
Key features include:
Reflection garden with views of the Atlantic Ocean and the community’s seven-acre Crystal Lagoon, offering a serene space for meditation.
Floor-to-ceiling windows that flood interiors with natural light, reducing stress and regulating circadian rhythms.
Expansive lobbies and hallways designed to enhance comfort, calm, and optimize patient flow.
Curated art, aromatherapy, and live music to create an uplifting sensory experience.
Environmentally responsible materials free of harmful VOCs for improved indoor air quality.
Even the operational layout has been refined, with accessible medication refrigerators, increased staff lounges, more pneumatic tube connections between departments, and strategically placed workstations to ensure clinicians remain close to patients.
A Healthcare Destination Within a Lifestyle Community
SoLé Mia’s location between Biscayne Boulevard and Biscayne Bay, near Oleta River State Park, positions UHealth at the heart of a development that blends luxury residences, nature, recreation, dining, and retail. The integration is intentional: by situating advanced care within a wellness-focused community, the project reflects a shift toward creating ecosystems that support long-term quality of life.
Once open, UHealth at SoLé Mia will house:
110 exam rooms and 10 operating rooms
33 clinical cancer treatment units
Specialists from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, the region’s only NCI-designated cancer center
Experts from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, ranked #1 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report
Leading physicians from the Desai Sethi Urology Institute and nationally ranked neurology and neurosurgery programs
A new collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) to deliver world-class musculoskeletal care in South Florida
Elevating the Patient Experience
From private, spacious consult rooms to clear, plentiful signage with resting benches along the way, the facility has been designed for accessibility, comfort, and dignity. Families can remain together in larger waiting areas, while green spaces and calming design elements serve as a counterpoint to the clinical setting.
Scheduled to begin patient services in Fall 2025, UHealth at SoLé Mia is not only the largest outpatient medical facility for the University of Miami — it is also a case study in how real estate development can actively shape better health outcomes. By drawing on the principles of luxury hospitality and evidence-based healthcare design, it delivers an environment where architecture is as integral to healing as medicine itself.
