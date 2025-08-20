UHealth at SoLé Mia Sets a New Standard for Luxury-Inspired Healthcare in North Miami

August 20, 2025 — Where healthcare and real estate intersect, the outcome can reshape how communities experience wellness. This fall, the University of Miami Health System will unveil UHealth at SoLé Mia, its largest outpatient medical facility, within SoLé Mia’s 184-acre master-planned community. Rising seven stories and spanning 363,000 square feet, the campus is setting a new benchmark for patient-focused design — one informed equally by clinical expertise, hospitality-inspired architecture, and the science of healing environments.