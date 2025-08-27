Germaine de Capuccini Brings Mediterranean-Inspired Skincare to Rock Spa® & Salon at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood’s Rock Spa® & Salon has elevated its wellness offerings with the arrival of Germaine de Capuccini, the Spanish-born skincare house renowned for more than 60 years of innovation, luxury, and results-driven treatments. The exclusive partnership was officially unveiled on August 21 with a celebration that reflected the Mediterranean spirit of the brand—an evening dedicated to pausing, living in the moment, and connecting.