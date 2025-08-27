Germaine de Capuccini Partners With Seminole Hard Rock for Luxury Wellness
Germaine de Capuccini Brings Mediterranean-Inspired Skincare to Rock Spa® & Salon at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

The Global Leader In Professional Skincare Partners With South Florida’s Most Iconic Luxury Destination For A New Era Of Wellness

Source: Germaine de Capuccini

Reported By: Caroline Dalal

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood’s Rock Spa® & Salon has elevated its wellness offerings with the arrival of Germaine de Capuccini, the Spanish-born skincare house renowned for more than 60 years of innovation, luxury, and results-driven treatments. The exclusive partnership was officially unveiled on August 21 with a celebration that reflected the Mediterranean spirit of the brand—an evening dedicated to pausing, living in the moment, and connecting.

Influencers and lifestyle personalities including Pao Ruiz, Osmariel Villalobos, Yohana Vargas, Stephy Carrillo, Jackie Olavarría, and Ari Global joined guests for an immersive introduction to the collaboration, which blends Germaine de Capuccini’s high-performance treatments with Rock Spa® & Salon’s signature luxury hospitality.

A Global Skincare Legacy Meets a South Florida Icon

Founded in Spain in 1964, Germaine de Capuccini operates in over 70 countries and has become synonymous with transforming professional skincare into a holistic beauty ritual. Its formulas are backed by advanced biotechnology, rigorous scientific research, and a dedication to personalization.

Germaine de Capuccini Expands Its Global Presence
“This partnership with Germaine de Capuccini aligns with our commitment to providing guests with exceptional experiences rooted in luxury, innovation and wellness.”

Kadir Marrero, Director of Spa at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Mariuca Moala, U.S. Country Manager for Germaine de Capuccini, echoed the sentiment: “We are thrilled to partner with the iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Miami, a destination that embodies excellence and luxury. This collaboration allows us to offer guests a unique wellness experience, blending Germaine de Capuccini’s cosmetic innovation with a world-class setting.”

UHealth at SoLé Mia Sets a New Standard for Luxury-Inspired Healthcare in North Miami

Signature Treatments with Transformative Results

Luxury Skincare Event Showcases Innovation and Beauty Rituals
Guests can now experience the latest innovations from the brand’s award-winning portfolio.

Timexpert Wrink·Less:

  • A scientifically advanced treatment that combines the patented CELASPEP•4™ biotechnological complex with collagen and elastin boosters. Its neuromodulatory action delivers both immediate and long-lasting filling effects for visible rejuvenation.

Sperience Holistic Wellness:

  • A multi-sensory approach that uses neuroscience-backed fragrances to evoke specific emotional responses, promoting inner balance alongside skin health.

These protocols are performed using Germaine de Capuccini’s signature techniques, ensuring each treatment is as restorative for the soul as it is transformative for the skin.

An Award-Winning Standard of Excellence

Rock Spa® & Salon Hosts Exclusive Germaine de Capuccini Celebration
With accolades from Vogue Beauty Awards, Elle Awards, Marie Claire Prix d’Excellence de la Beauté, Beauty Shortlist Awards, CLIO, and Eurobest, Germaine de Capuccini’s reputation extends across the globe. Most recently, the brand was featured at the UK’s Carden Spa, which earned four honors at the 14th World Luxury Spa Awards in 2024, including “Global Spa of the Year.”

Through this partnership, guests at Rock Spa® & Salon will gain access to exclusive Germaine de Capuccini treatments and products, further enhancing Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s standing as a destination for discerning travelers seeking luxury, wellness, and world-class service in one.
