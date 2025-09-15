Canyon Ranch’s Enchant Festival Returns to Lenox with Star Power, Beauty Innovation, and Immersive Wellness
Source: Canyon Ranch
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
This October, the Berkshires will once again play host to one of the most anticipated events in the beauty and wellness calendar. Canyon Ranch’s Enchant Festival returns to its Lenox property from October 23–27, 2025, promising a curated blend of luxury beauty, advanced wellness technology, and joyful, sensory-rich experiences.
The fourth installment of the festival builds on the sold-out success of previous years, expanding its programming to include more than 30 luxury partners, a star-studded lineup of industry leaders and tastemakers, and the debut of its Beauty, Tech + Innovation Lab — a space designed to showcase cutting-edge treatments shaping the future of self-care.
A Lineup That Blends Celebrity, Expertise, and Inspiration
This year’s Enchant welcomes actress and author Sarah Shahi, celebrated for her role as Billie Connelly in Netflix’s Sex/Life. Shahi will offer guests an exclusive first look at her forthcoming book Life Is Lifey: The A to Z’s of Navigating Life’s Messy Middle, leading an intimate conversation on reinvention, resilience, and finding both humor and heart in life’s unpredictable turns.
She will be joined by a roster of powerhouse talent, including:
Pati Dubroff – Celebrity makeup artist and Chanel beauty ambassador
Caroline Chambers – New York Times bestselling cookbook author (What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking)
Erica Taylor – Influential makeup educator and cosmetics trainer
Jane Iredale – Founder of Jane Iredale Cosmetics, Inc.
Liz Baker Plosser – Wellness writer, editor, and founder of Best Case Scenario on Substack
“Enchant has quickly become a tentpole of Canyon Ranch’s mission to innovate and inspire within the beauty and wellness space. Our return to Lenox reflects the tremendous enthusiasm from guests and industry leaders alike. This year, we are proud to introduce fresh perspectives, cutting-edge technology, and transformative rituals that will resonate deeply with our community.”
Leena Jain, Chief Marketing Officer of Canyon Ranch
The Beauty, Tech + Innovation Lab
A cornerstone of the 2025 festival, the new Beauty, Tech + Innovation Lab will allow guests to experience AI-powered personalized skincare with SmartSKN, subzero cold therapy for recovery and mood enhancement by CryoBuilt, and other next-generation treatments.
“Enchant 2025 in Lenox is our most ambitious expression yet — where breakthrough technology, elevated rituals, and meaningful connection come together to redefine what it means to feel truly well and radiant.”
Katie Mulligan, Vice President of Spa, Beauty, and Retail at Canyon Ranch
Playful Movement and Sensory Wellness
While the Lab speaks to innovation, Enchant’s programming also celebrates the playful and restorative side of wellness.
Highlights include:
Paws & Pose Puppy Yoga with MPG Sport
Sunset DJ Yoga sessions blending flow with music
The interactive Tonic + Hand Bar experience
Ear Seeding for acupressure-based relaxation
A Botanical Bloom Cart, designed to spark creativity and joy
Guests can also look forward to immersive sensory journeys, indulgent spa rituals, and culinary experiences that reflect Canyon Ranch’s holistic approach to well-being.
A Luxury Experience for Guests Only
The Enchant Festival is exclusively available to guests staying at Canyon Ranch Lenox during the event dates. Each stay includes full access to the week’s programming and an invitation to the exclusive gifting suite, where guests can create a customized swag bag valued at over $1,500.
