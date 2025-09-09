Carillon Miami Wellness Resort Hosts Free Three-Day World Wellness Weekend Celebration

The weekend opens on Friday, September 19, with Mindful Movement & Meditation from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., led by wellness experts Best Life-ing. The 90-minute session weaves together meditation, breathwork, and gentle yoga to help release tension and restore balance. With the Atlantic as a natural backdrop, guests are encouraged to bring their own mats for this outdoor experience. RSVP is required, with discounted valet available for $10 and public parking nearby.