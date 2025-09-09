Carillon Miami Wellness Resort Hosts Free Three-Day World Wellness Weekend Celebration
This September, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort will transform into a sanctuary for movement, mindfulness, and community as it welcomes hotel guests, locals, and wellness enthusiasts to its World Wellness Weekend celebration. Running September 19–21, the three-day series of events offers complimentary programming designed to inspire connection and self-care, all set against the backdrop of Miami Beach’s coastline.
Known for its state-of-the-art spa, integrative health services, and oceanfront setting, Carillon Miami has long been recognized as one of the country’s leading wellness destinations. World Wellness Weekend reflects the resort’s mission to foster well-being not only within its property but also in the broader Miami community.
Friday Night Reset: Mindful Movement by the Sea
The weekend opens on Friday, September 19, with Mindful Movement & Meditation from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., led by wellness experts Best Life-ing. The 90-minute session weaves together meditation, breathwork, and gentle yoga to help release tension and restore balance. With the Atlantic as a natural backdrop, guests are encouraged to bring their own mats for this outdoor experience. RSVP is required, with discounted valet available for $10 and public parking nearby.
Saturday’s Main Event: Run, Recharge, and Rejuvenate
Saturday, September 20, begins with the World Wellness Celebration in partnership with Miami Run Club, powered by Propel Water and energized by Red Bull Zero’s live DJ. To RSVP, click here.
8:45 – 9:00 a.m.: Warm-Up & Mobility Activation led by Dr. Emmanuel Pinillos, Doctor of Physical Therapy, set to DJ entertainment.
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.: Community Walk, Jog, or Run — a 25-minute, social-paced route for all fitness levels (Run Club participation fee: $26).
9:30 – 10:00 a.m.: Post-Run Recovery Yoga Flow with Best Life-ing, combining yoga, stretching, and breathwork (free; mats required).
From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the resort’s beachside and terrace spaces will host free wellness activations, including:
Complimentary B12 shots from the biostation.
Energy scans, biofeedback sessions, and chiropractic care.
Brow and lash touch-ups, AI skincare analysis, and lymphatic detox.
Live hairstyling demonstrations and mindful windchime crafting.
Opportunities to sample the latest in wellness technology.
Sunday Soul Session: Meditation Meets Creativity
The weekend concludes on Sunday, September 21, with a morning dedicated to restoration and creative exploration. To RSVP, click here.
8:00 – 10:00 a.m.: Healing sound bath meditation paired with breathwork and gentle stretching, again led by Best Life-ing (free; mats required).
10:00 – 11:30 a.m.: Pottery Making with Artzybella, where participants use wheels or hand-building techniques to encourage personal reflection and growth.
Access and Reservations
All events are complimentary except the $26 Miami Run Club session! Discounted valet parking is available for $10 per vehicle, and public parking options are within walking distance.
By combining movement, mindful practices, and creative expression, Carillon Miami’s World Wellness Weekend offers more than a series of classes — it creates a curated space for personal renewal in one of Miami Beach’s most celebrated wellness destinations.
