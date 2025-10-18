Club Studio Opens Flagship Location at Miami Worldcenter, Redefining Downtown’s Fitness and Wellness Scene
Source: Club Studio
Reported by: Matthew Kennedy
A New Era of Fitness Arrives in Downtown Miami
The highly anticipated Club Studio has officially opened its doors at Miami Worldcenter, marking a milestone moment for the city’s wellness landscape. As the brand’s 15th national location and first in Florida, the 38,000-square-foot flagship merges boutique fitness, advanced recovery, and lifestyle-driven design under one roof — all without the exclusive price tag typically associated with high-end health clubs.
Situated at the corner of 850 NE 2nd Avenue, the new Club Studio is part of the $6 billion Miami Worldcenter, one of the country’s largest and most transformative urban developments. It represents a bold step for Fitness International, LLC, the parent company behind LA Fitness, as it continues to expand the Club Studio concept into major U.S. markets.
“Our corner location at Miami Worldcenter brings our full concept to life, giving members the complete experience. From 15 locations today, we’ll have 50 open nationwide within the next 12 months. With over 30 years of operating history in Miami, we understand the transformative impact of the Miami Worldcenter development. Launching our first Florida Club Studio location here feels both natural and exciting.”
Nick Roberts, Chief Real Estate Officer at Fitness International
Inside the Club Studio Experience
At its core, Club Studio Miami is designed to blend the energy of boutique fitness with the scale and amenities of a luxury wellness club. Members gain access to five immersive studio concepts, each offering a distinct workout experience guided by elite instructors and trainers.
Strength: CS4® high-intensity training sessions combine treadmills, rowers, ski-ergs, and strength equipment for a total-body performance challenge.
Box: Nine rounds of signature boxing combinations and athletic drills deliver a powerful mix of cardio, coordination, and conditioning.
Ride: Lights dim and music drives the pace in this rhythm-based indoor cycling class that incorporates upper-body sequences for a full-body burn.
Hot Yoga: A radiant-heated Sweat + studio offers a flowing blend of traditional yoga asanas, yin stretches, and heart-pumping mat work set to music.
Pilates: High-intensity reformer classes emphasize resistance training and muscle activation, helping guests strengthen and lengthen with precision.
Beyond the studios, members can unwind in dedicated recovery spaces featuring whole-body and localized cryotherapy, compression and percussion therapy, and massage technologies calibrated to support post-training recovery.
Where Wellness Meets Lifestyle
In addition to its core training and recovery programs, Club Studio Miami elevates the fitness experience through a suite of luxury amenities. Members enjoy towel service, personal training, and a Kalologie Medspa offering advanced skincare and rejuvenation treatments.
A wellness-forward café, Beaming, serves nutrient-rich smoothies, snacks, and meals designed to refuel and restore after a session. A curated retail area completes the space, offering performance apparel and essentials that reflect the brand’s sleek, modern identity.
A Key Addition to Miami Worldcenter
For Miami Worldcenter Associates, the arrival of Club Studio represents another defining moment in the neighborhood’s ongoing transformation into a lifestyle and cultural hub.
“Club Studio’s arrival at Miami Worldcenter marks an important milestone for our development and for Downtown Miami as a whole. As one of our marquee tenants, Club Studio brings an entirely new level of health and wellness offerings to the urban core — a one-of-a-kind destination that blends boutique fitness, recovery, and lifestyle amenities under one roof. This is the type of forward-thinking concept that elevates our neighborhood and underscores why Miami Worldcenter is redefining the way people live, work, and play in the heart of the city.”
Nitin Motwani, Managing Partner of Miami Worldcenter Associates
The project, developed by Miami Worldcenter Associates in partnership with Los Angeles-based CIM Group, spans 27 acres across 10 city blocks. It integrates residential towers, retail, dining, and entertainment venues into a walkable urban environment that reflects Miami’s growing influence as a global city.
The Future of Accessible Luxury Fitness
With its launch in Downtown Miami, Club Studio reinforces a growing movement in fitness culture: premium experiences without exclusivity. By combining five specialized studios, state-of-the-art recovery facilities, and a curated lifestyle offering within one cohesive space, the brand bridges the gap between accessibility and aspiration.
For Miami’s ever-evolving wellness community, Club Studio offers more than a place to work out — it provides a destination where energy, design, and purpose converge.
