Meraki Wellness Debuts as the Cayman Islands’ First Standalone Luxury Wellness Destination

At the heart of Meraki Wellness lies its signature Hydrotherapy Odyssey, the most comprehensive thermal circuit in the Caribbean. Guests are invited to journey through seven dedicated spaces, including the region’s first commissioned Snow Room and the largest Panoramic Sauna in the Caribbean. With 99.995% pure, clean air circulating throughout the facility, the environment itself becomes part of the healing process—offering the kind of atmospheric purity rarely found outside a laboratory.