Meraki Wellness Debuts as the Cayman Islands’ First Standalone Luxury Wellness Destination
A New Benchmark for Caribbean Wellness
This winter marks the arrival of Meraki Wellness, the Cayman Islands’ first purpose-built standalone wellness destination, redefining the Caribbean’s approach to luxury wellbeing. Set along the pristine shores of Seven Mile Beach, the 16,000-square-foot retreat brings together architecture, innovation, and artistry in an experience designed to nurture both body and mind.
Founded by Peter and Shula Clarke, Meraki Wellness embodies the spirit of its Greek namesake—“meraki,” meaning to pour one’s soul, creativity, and love into what one does. The result is a holistic sanctuary where wellness transcends the expected, anchored in craftsmanship, sensory immersion, and the pursuit of balance.
“Meraki Wellness is poised to elevate the wellness landscape in the Cayman Islands and beyond. We strive to be imaginative and innovative. We see things differently in order to refine and inspire.”
Peter Clarke, Co-Founder of Meraki Wellness
“There is no better location for the first Meraki Wellness than an island known for its ‘Cayman Kindness’.”
Shula Clarke
Design with Intention
Every architectural and aesthetic detail within Meraki Wellness was conceived with precision and purpose. Designed by Amuchastegui of RAD Architects Inc., the building’s distinctive half-circle form promotes flow and harmony, allowing guests to transition effortlessly through an environment curated for peace and restoration. The interiors feature handcrafted tiles, 22-carat gold leaf detailing in the Hammam, and ambient music designed by Music Concierge, enveloping guests in tranquility from the moment they arrive.
Finnish photographer Christoffer Relander’s commissioned artwork blurs the line between humanity and nature, while the Mineral Pool—gleaming in shades of green symbolizing renewal—invites stillness and introspection. Every texture, material, and tone serves a purpose, fostering serenity without sacrificing sophistication.
The Hydrotherapy Odyssey
At the heart of Meraki Wellness lies its signature Hydrotherapy Odyssey, the most comprehensive thermal circuit in the Caribbean. Guests are invited to journey through seven dedicated spaces, including the region’s first commissioned Snow Room and the largest Panoramic Sauna in the Caribbean. With 99.995% pure, clean air circulating throughout the facility, the environment itself becomes part of the healing process—offering the kind of atmospheric purity rarely found outside a laboratory.
This immersive experience is complemented by eight luxurious Treatment Suites, where high-touch, high-tech therapies blend the precision of innovation with the intuition of human touch. Treatments feature brands such as Natura Bissé, Seed to Skin, and cutting-edge technologies including EMFACE and the LYMA Laser, alongside deeply restorative massages designed to balance energy and enhance vitality.
Refinement Beyond the Spa
True to its philosophy of holistic wellness, Meraki extends far beyond traditional spa boundaries. In The Butterfly Room, elevated hand and foot rituals feature luxury brands like Bastien Gonzalez and Personaility UK, while The Gentleman’s Barber, created in partnership with Truefitt & Hill—the world’s oldest barbershop—offers refined grooming experiences in an elegant retreat setting.
The Boutique Emporium continues this narrative of exclusivity, featuring global lifestyle brands such as IBELIV, KUU Jewelry, Frescobol Carioca, and Edeniste, whose pioneering active wellness fragrances are powered by neuroscience. Each selection reinforces Meraki’s commitment to intentional luxury and mindful design.
A Culinary Approach to Wellbeing
Nutrition takes center stage at Plant & Tonic, Meraki’s flexitarian wellness café. Here, the Mindful Menu is designed to extend the spa’s philosophy of holistic care into every bite and sip. Ingredients are locally sourced and crafted with purpose, reflecting the brand’s partnership with WelleCo, the plant-based supplement company founded by wellness pioneer Elle Macpherson. Together, they create dishes that nurture physical health while supporting longevity and balance.
A Destination for Transformation
Meraki Wellness invites both residents and travelers to embark on a deeply personal journey through modern wellness. Memberships and day experiences are available, offering access to specialized programs, expert practitioners, and thoughtfully integrated amenities. The destination’s mission—“Happier, Healthier People. Happier, Healthier Planet.”—serves as a guiding principle in everything it does, from sustainable design to mindful hospitality.
As the Cayman Islands’ wellness landscape enters a new chapter, Meraki stands as both a sanctuary and a statement—an architectural and sensory testament to the art of living well.
