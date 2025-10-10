10 Branded Residences Where Winter Still Means Endless Sunshine

Winter no longer means retreating indoors. For discerning buyers, the new era of branded residences offers something far more alluring — resort-grade living in destinations where sunshine never fades. As luxury hospitality brands expand globally, properties across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Miami are inviting owners to experience five-star living with the permanence of homeownership.

According to Knight Frank’s 2025/2026 The Residence Report, branded developments are expected to surge by nearly 60% in the next five years, reflecting an evolving appetite for turn-key homes that marry investment value with everyday indulgence. Below, we spotlight ten new and upcoming branded residential projects delivering effortless ownership and endless summer appeal.

1. Pendry Residences Barbados

Pendry Residences Barbados suite terrace
Pendry Residences Barbados suite terracePhoto Courtesy of Pendry Residences Barbados

Pendry Hotels & Resorts’ first international residential destination introduces Barbados’ only branded oceanfront homes. The 46 fully furnished residences, designed with bespoke RH interiors, offer two- to five-bedroom layouts along one of the Caribbean’s most coveted coastlines. Homeowners enjoy direct access to a private 110-berth marina and the amenities of the forthcoming Pendry Barbados Resort — including Spa Pendry, a lagoon-style pool, beach club, and children’s programming. Opening 2027, it marks a new chapter in the island’s luxury resurgence.

2. The Residences at Montage Cay, The Bahamas

The Residences at Montage Cay aerial view of island
The Residences at Montage Cay aerial view of islandPhoto Courtesy of The Residences at Montage Cay

Montage Hotels & Resorts debuts its first private island residences within the serene Abaco Islands. In partnership with Sterling Global Financial, the development features two- to six-bedroom homes set across seven exclusive enclaves. A 47-slip deepwater marina, Spa Montage, and recreation options such as tennis, pickleball, and water sports anchor the lifestyle — all framed by tranquil turquoise waters.

3. The Residences at The St. Regis Los Cabos

The Residences at The St. Regis Los Cabos townhouse
The Residences at The St. Regis Los Cabos townhousePhoto Courtesy of The Residences at The St. Regis Los Cabos

Stretching across 33 acres of Baja’s pristine coastline, The Residences at The St. Regis Los Cabos combine ownership flexibility with refined resort living. Fully furnished villas and townhomes offer sweeping oceanfront views and access to every hallmark of St. Regis hospitality — from curated dining to attentive butler service. Upon completion, 74 residences will comprise one of the region’s most anticipated communities.

4. The Residences at The St. Regis Papagayo, Costa Rica

Astor Mansion exterior
The Residences at The St. Regis Papagayo, Costa Rica Astor Mansion exteriorPhoto Courtesy of The Residences at The St. Regis Papagayo, Costa Rica

Situated along Costa Rica’s breathtaking coastline, this upcoming collection of 143 turnkey homes blends modern design with tropical serenity. Each residence — crafted by Sordo Madaleno Architects with interiors by Chapi Chapo Design — features a private plunge pool and ocean views. The property will also debut Costa Rica’s only Wellness Golf® course, alongside a spa, racquet club, and Marina Papagayo.

5. The Point by Grace Bay Resorts, Turks and Caicos

The Point by Grace Bay Resorts two bedroom living room
The Point by Grace Bay Resorts, Turks and Caicos two bedroom living roomPhoto Courtesy of The Point by Grace Bay Resorts, Turks and Caicos

Set along 300 feet of Grace Bay Beach, The Point introduces a contemporary model of flexible ownership. Buyers can select from secluded casitas or social resort-style layouts, with the option to join Grace Bay’s rental program for seamless management. A curated furniture package by AD100 designer Young Huh adds polish to the interiors, ensuring each home balances comfort with sophistication.

6. Mandarin Oriental Residences Kanai, Riviera Maya

Mandarin Oriental Residences Kanai, Riviera Maya beachfront view
Mandarin Oriental Residences Kanai, Riviera Maya pool with a beachfront viewPhoto Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Residences Kanai, Riviera Maya

Within Mexico’s sustainable Kanai enclave, Mandarin Oriental brings 48 exclusive homes to the Riviera Maya. Drawing on Mayan architectural influences, the residences embrace natural textures and indoor-outdoor living. Owners gain access to a private beach club, spa, multiple pools, and gourmet dining — all supported by the brand’s world-renowned service.

7. Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman spa
Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman spaPhoto Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman

Perched on one of Grand Cayman’s highest elevations, this 42-residence enclave overlooks a secluded beach framed by cliffs and maritime forest. Developed by Melkonian Capital and RAL, the project combines panoramic views with Mandarin Oriental’s signature hospitality. Set within a 67-acre resort, residents enjoy the privacy of island living with the sophistication of a global brand.

8. ORA by Casa Tua, Miami

9th floor Jacuzzi - ORA by Casa Tua
9th floor Jacuzzi - ORA by Casa TuaPhoto Credit: Fortune International Group & The Boundary

Located at 1210 Brickell Avenue, ORA by Casa Tua reimagines urban resort living through a lifestyle-driven design. The 77-story tower features 533 fully furnished residences and Miami’s first 40-foot open sky garden. Amenities include a ninth-floor pool deck, workspace suites, a two-level wellness center, and four distinct Casa Tua dining concepts — culminating in Vento, the city’s tallest rooftop restaurant.

9. Faena Residences Miami River

Faena Residences Miami River beach ambiance
Faena Residences Miami River beach ambiance Photo Credit: Fortune International Group & Binyan Studios

Faena brings its visionary design language to a new riverfront address at 90 SW 3rd Street. The twin 60-story towers will house 434 residences, anchoring the expansion of the Faena District Miami River. Developed with Fortune International Group and KAR Properties, the project extends the brand’s legacy of blending art, culture, and community into an immersive residential experience.

10. Sky Villa Residences at Arc, Turks and Caicos

Sky Villa Residences at Arc, Turks and Caicos suite bedroom
Sky Villa Residences at Arc, Turks and Caicos suite bedroomPhoto Credit: Windward

Designed by renowned Italian architect Piero Lissoni, Arc forms part of the South Bank Resort and Marina community, debuting in 2026. The 17 one- to five-bedroom sky villas include private gardens, outdoor kitchens, and elevated pools with sweeping ocean views. Priced between $3 million and $18 million, only five remain available — including the 12,630-square-foot penthouse.

The Allure of the Endless Summer

As luxury brands extend their footprints across the Caribbean and coastal capitals, the modern definition of homeownership is shifting. These branded residences represent more than beautiful architecture — they’re invitations to live life perpetually in season, where every sunrise feels like the start of vacation.

