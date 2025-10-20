Inside the Allure Best of Beauty LIVE 2025: A Glamorous Day of Innovation, Star Power & Experiential Beauty
This past Saturday, beauty enthusiasts, industry insiders, and celebrities gathered at Chelsea Industrial in New York City for the highly anticipated return of Allure’s Best of Beauty LIVE event. Now in its third year, the immersive celebration brought Allure’s prestigious Best of Beauty Awards to life with live demos, exclusive product launches, masterclasses, and interactive experiences that left attendees buzzing with inspiration—and beauty bags overflowing with this year’s top products.
From the moment doors opened, guests stepped into a beauty playground where the industry’s most trusted brands showcased their award-winning innovations, and celebrities offered a rare behind-the-scenes look into their personal routines and professional secrets.
A VIP Experience Like No Other
The day began with VIP-only sessions that set the tone for an unforgettable event. Models Alex Consani and Anok Yai took to the stage for an intimate fireside chat, giving guests an insider’s perspective on fashion month, backstage rituals, and the timeless Allure cover that captivated beauty lovers this year.
Immediately following, celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan—the creative mind behind iconic cuts like The Rachel—performed a live haircutting demonstration while discussing how signature styles are born and why the perfect cut is still one of the most transformative tools in beauty.
The Masterclass Everyone Was Talking About
One of the standout moments of the day came from makeup visionary Danessa Myricks, whose sold-out masterclass focused on embracing skin individuality. Guests were introduced to the techniques behind her viral Yummy Skin collection, learning layering secrets to achieve a blurred, luminous complexion without changing one’s natural features. The energy in the room was electric as attendees experimented alongside her in real time—many leaving with a renewed sense of beauty confidence.
Power Panels That Shaped the Future of Beauty
Allure’s expert-led discussions not only entertained but educated audiences on the science and innovation driving tomorrow’s trends:
The Future of Aesthetics presented by Xeomin explored collagen activation, non-invasive procedures, and next-generation injectables that are reshaping modern beauty standards.
Beyond the Surface with Arcutis decoded the importance of the skin barrier and the role of prescription skincare in chronic inflammation and overall skin health.
Transformational Looks with TRESemmé brought runway styling to the main stage, complete with live makeovers and gift bags filled with celebrity-stylist-approved hair essentials.
These panels highlighted a clear shift in beauty toward personalized, preventative treatments grounded in science and self-expression.
Interactive Beauty Suites & Treatments
True to Allure’s legacy of editorial authority, the event offered hands-on access to the products that earned this year’s coveted Best of Beauty seal. Attendees indulged in:
Customized skin consultations with EltaMD and Neocutis
Hair transformations at the TRESemmé and Wella Professionals styling bars
Fragrance layering sessions with DedCool
Personalized makeup tutorials with brands like Danessa Myricks Beauty, LYS, Glow Recipe, and e.l.f. Cosmetics
At the Amazon x Allure Beauty Booth, guests shopped award-winning products on the spot with special discounts and gifts with purchase in a seamless digital-meets-experiential beauty retail moment.
A Celebration of Community & Beauty Culture
From gua sha facials and hair touch-ups to spin-to-win activations and meet-and-greets with Allure editors, every corner of the event was thoughtfully designed to bring beauty culture to life. Attendees weren’t just testing products—they were living the Allure editor experience.
The event also underscored the deep connection between editorial expertise and consumer trust. With nearly 8,000 products evaluated by Allure editors this year, only the best of the best made the cut, and guests got to experience them firsthand—complete with insider tips on how to incorporate them into their routines.
For beauty lovers, this event wasn’t just memorable—it was transformational.
