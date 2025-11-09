Tracy Anderson Opens First Miami Studio in Coral Gables, Introducing Her Signature Method to the Southeast

“Building a business from a special skill is a committed and enduring process, and I have been dreaming of emerging in the Miami market for many years. I’m thrilled to continue the expansion of Tracy Anderson Studios with the opening of our first Miami location. Like all our spaces, it’s designed as a sanctuary where people can come as they are to deeply improve their health, honor their movement span, and practice how to truly be with their bodies. I’m especially grateful to team up with my longtime client Oana in this life-giving venture, as she brings the Coral Gables community personalized, holistic wellness programs that continually evolve so progress never stands still.”

Tracy Anderson