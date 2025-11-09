Tracy Anderson Opens First Miami Studio in Coral Gables, Introducing Her Signature Method to the Southeast
Miami’s wellness scene is raising the barre. On November 12, internationally acclaimed movement pioneer Tracy Anderson debuts her first Southeast U.S. studio in Coral Gables, officially bringing the Tracy Anderson Method to South Florida for the very first time.
The opening marks a major milestone for the brand, setting a new benchmark for personalized, results-driven fitness in one of the country’s fastest-growing health and lifestyle destinations.
For more than twenty years, Anderson has redefined what modern movement looks like, building one of the most advanced movement libraries in existence and becoming one of the industry’s most recognizable voices. Her method, known for its meticulously crafted muscular structure and dance cardio sequences, is rooted in perpetual evolution. Each class features fresh choreography designed to target deep stabilizers while fostering mental presence and agility.
“Building a business from a special skill is a committed and enduring process, and I have been dreaming of emerging in the Miami market for many years. I’m thrilled to continue the expansion of Tracy Anderson Studios with the opening of our first Miami location. Like all our spaces, it’s designed as a sanctuary where people can come as they are to deeply improve their health, honor their movement span, and practice how to truly be with their bodies. I’m especially grateful to team up with my longtime client Oana in this life-giving venture, as she brings the Coral Gables community personalized, holistic wellness programs that continually evolve so progress never stands still.”
Tracy Anderson
Oana Reedy, who is helping to lead the studio’s launch, adds that Anderson’s philosophy builds far beyond standard fitness.
“Tracy has created an entirely new language of wellness that is more than just a workout – it is an organic source of energy and strength that elevates everything else – and I am beyond grateful that our Miami community will now be able to access it.”
Oana Reedy
A New Sanctuary in Coral Gables
Located at 1430 S. Dixie Highway, the 5,500-square-foot space rethinks the traditional studio format. State-of-the-art wellness engineering—including infrared heat panels, custom humidity systems, the patented Iso-Kinetic Band System, and CardioFly Super G Floor—creates an immersive environment that supports endurance, balance, and precision.
The studio houses an onsite boutique showcasing Tracy’s apparel, beauty, and equipment collections, plus private showers and locker rooms for seamless pre- and post-class transitions.
Classes and Equipment Innovations
Guests will have access to Anderson’s full roster of muscular structure and dance cardio programs, with new choreography released weekly. Her latest custom-designed equipment elevates the experience further, including:
MYMODE, a sustainable apparatus featuring thousands of movement algorithms
Growth Rings Collection
HeartStone weighted energy trainers
Each tool advances her philosophy: build inner strength to create visible outer results.
A Personalized Wellness Journey
Membership at Tracy Anderson Studio Miami is anchored in customization. Each client receives an individualized prescription designed by her elite “Prescription Team,” specialists who have trained under Anderson for more than a decade.
Personalized class plans, continual reviews, and long-term evolution ensure members progress on a tailored path. Limited drop-in classes will be available, though membership offers the most comprehensive and adaptive experience.
A Global Presence
Tracy Anderson’s 25-year legacy has shaped the international wellness landscape. Stars, athletes, and dedicated practitioners alike flock to her ongoing innovations. Her digital platform reaches more than 53 countries, extending her community’s shared commitment to movement and self-discovery.
The Coral Gables studio marks her 10th location, joining outposts in Montana; California; New York City and the Hamptons; Madrid; and London. Palm Beach is slated to follow in 2026.
The arrival of Tracy Anderson Studio Miami brings a movement philosophy built on discipline, discovery, and mindful evolution to South Florida’s wellness landscape. As the brand’s latest flagship opens its doors, Miami can expect a fresh rhythm—one where choreography meets science and each member’s growth becomes the central story.
