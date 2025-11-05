Mita Residential Perfecting the Art of Private Villa Vacations
For more than two decades, Mita Residential has perfected the art of private hospitality—quietly shaping how the world’s most discerning travelers experience Mexico’s most exclusive coastlines. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Punta Mita, which is northwest of Puerto Vallarta, the company has evolved from a boutique property management firm into a full-service lifestyle brand synonymous with trust, transparency and tailored luxury.
Today, Mita Residential manages and rents more than 120 villas and estates across Mexico’s most prestigious beach destinations, delivering five-star resort services with the intimacy of a private home. Each residence in its portfolio—whether perched above the Pacific in Punta Mita, tucked amid the desert cliffs of Los Cabos or nestled along the turquoise waters of the Riviera Maya—is hand-selected for design excellence, security and location.
The company’s meticulous attention to detail has earned recognition as an Airbnb Top Vacation Partner for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, and it remains celebrated for setting the benchmark in vacation rental hospitality. Guests describe it as “having a resort team inside your home,” while property owners praise its stewardship model that safeguards and enhances long-term value.
Private Hospitality Perfected
Mita Residential delivers curated residences, personalized concierge planning, seamless full service, absolute discretion, property stewardship, uncompromising safety, complete lifestyle services and fully bespoke experiences. Every stay is supported by advanced security and meticulous care within Mexico’s most secure communities, with bilingual teams anticipating each preference before arrival and coordinating chefs, wellness treatments, transportation and yacht charters. The result is an orchestrated journey for multi-generational family celebrations, intimate executive retreats and long-awaited reunions that feel both effortless and deeply personal.
The Quiet Art of Hospitality
Behind every Mita Residential villa is a philosophy of absolute discretion, uncompromising safety and handcrafted experiences. Guests can board a private yacht while an in-house chef prepares dinner with local ingredients or enjoy a casual breakfast in pajamas with a mimosa—since comfort is the ultimate luxury. Stays are supported by advanced security, meticulous stewardship and a seamless concierge process that anticipates each preference. As the company expands to Los Cabos and the Riviera Maya, the same standard of warmth and excellence now defines luxury travel on both coasts of Mexico.
Mita Residential has earned the confidence of world leaders, Grammy Award–winning artists and Fortune 500 CEOs through a quiet culture of protection. When properties are occupied, they are sanctuaries. When vacant, they are presented with the reverence of a private collection. The promise is simple: Protect what is precious—both the property and the people who inhabit it.
Below, Mita Residential CEO Angel Sarmiento provides a deeper dive into what makes this luxury vacation villa rental company so extraordinary, as well as a spotlight look at one of the highly-popular properties in its portfolio.
MK: For those unfamiliar with Mita Residential, what defines your brand and what makes it distinct in Mexico’s luxury villa market?
AS: We offer Punta Mita’s most extensive collection of distinguished properties, with more than 120 residences representing the peninsula’s largest and most diverse portfolio. Our dedicated in-house team has spent two decades cultivating exclusive relationships and insider access throughout Mexico. Most vacation rental companies outsource services to third parties—we do not. Everything we offer, from chefs and yacht charters to helicopter transfers, is managed by our own trusted network. That allows us to deliver seamless, uncompromising service.
MK: What has contributed to Punta Mita remaining one of the world’s most sought-after destinations for high-end travelers?
AS: Safety and natural beauty, above all. Punta Mita is consistently rated the safest beach destination in Mexico, where mountain jungle meets the Pacific. Guests come for extraordinary golfing and surfing and stay for the food, with fresh local tuna, shrimp and red snapper often paired with what many tell us is the best margarita they have ever had. It helps that Punta Mita is only two hours from the town of Tequila, Jalisco.
MK: Mita Residential is known for its highly-personalized concierge services. How do you tailor the Punta Mita experience for each guest before they even arrive?
AS: Every booking triggers contact from our bilingual on-site concierge, who learns the group’s tastes, dietary restrictions and priorities. Tee times, yacht charters, menus and security coordination are handled before arrival. The concierge greets guests personally, and the household staff are pre-briefed on each traveler’s needs and itinerary. Anything can be charged to the property, and billing is reviewed at checkout in the privacy of the living room. We have welcomed celebrities, CEOs, athletes and public figures, and our goal is always to make luxury feel effortless.
MK: Many Punta Mita homes include access to exclusive beach clubs and golf courses. How does this elevate the guest experience compared to other luxury markets?
AS: This gated community is regarded as the safest beach destination in Mexico. Guests are not confined to the property, since residences include golf carts to explore the peninsula. That’s where five beach clubs, two Jack Nicklaus golf courses and a village with off-resort dining options await. These courses, run by Four Seasons Resorts, are open only to guests who stay in hotels or residences inside the compound.
MK: How do you curate activities so guests can enjoy both adventure and relaxation during their stay?
AS: We are never stuffy. Luxury is casual, which is the first step toward relaxing. Some families want a full itinerary months in advance, and we create it. Others wake up and decide to go fishing that day, and we will have a boat and crew at our private dock within hours.
MK: You have been recognized by Airbnb as one of the best in the region. What standards or practices helped earn that distinction, and how will you continue to grow the brand?
AS: We are the No. 1 company for guest experience in Mexico and all Caribbean countries, according to Airbnb—which aligns with our repeat guest rate of about one-third. Earning that required years of work. There are no shortcuts. Every AC unit must be well maintained, and every bedsheet must be ironed and inspected. Our plan is to expand this standard to other luxury destinations in Mexico. We now offer an impressive Cabo portfolio focused on quiet, relaxed luxury for families.
MK: Your portfolio ranges from intimate villas to sprawling oceanfront estates. How do you match each guest or family to the perfect property?
AS: We encourage guests to call our rental agents, who have each worked at our properties in person—most often as a concierge. If a guest wants a sunset view, the agent can tell them which bedroom faces the sunset because they have been there. If a guest needs extra photos to gauge closet space, they receive them in a few hours. When you are paying for luxury, you deserve that level of service.
MK: How do you balance maintaining privacy and exclusivity with showcasing properties to potential guests?
AS: When a property is occupied, no one except authorized staff may enter. We have earned the trust of many public figures through quiet, effective security measures and a culture of discretion.
MK: What role does sustainability play in how you manage and market Punta Mita properties?
AS: Most staff travel using electric cars or golf carts that we charge with in-house solar panels. Punta Mita operates one of Mexico’s best recycling and responsible garbage disposal programs.
MK: How has the profile of your guests changed in recent years?
AS: Remote workers were a major trend in 2020 through 2023, but that growth has leveled. We now see increasing demand for destination weddings and corporate events, especially for companies with executives in different locations. Thanksgiving and Christmas have also grown in popularity, given easy direct flights and excellent private chefs.
MK: What is the magic moment that keeps guests returning to Punta Mita year after year?
AS: Every trip is different, yet one memory stands out: a private whale-watching tour. Each group sails with a marine biologist who drops an underwater microphone into the sea. We encountered mothers tending to their newborns, and the choir of their songs moved my mother to tears.
Spotlight: Casa Yeiya — Art, Ocean, Soul
One of the most spectacular properties in the company’s property portfolio is Casa Yeiya. This six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath oceanfront sanctuary in the Kupuri Estates enclave fuses contemporary Mexican artistry with sweeping Pacific views. The vision was to create a space where art flourishes beside coastal luxury. The owner personally selected each piece from Jalisco galleries and artist studios, building relationships with creators who understand the soul of Mexican culture. Palapa-inspired architecture, warm wood tones and natural materials allow the art collection and the ocean to share center stage, so the home feels authentically Mexican and thoroughly sophisticated.
MK: How do three words capture the Casa Yeiya experience?
AS: Art. Ocean. Soul. Casa Yeiya immerses guests in luxurious Punta Mita comfort while steeping them in culture and breathtaking Pacific views. The curated art takes guests on a journey through Mexico through the eyes of its artists, while the oceanfront setting provides endless natural beauty. The care and soul poured into every detail create a home that guests do not want to leave.
MK: In a region where many villas offer pools and views, how does Casa Yeiya set itself apart?
AS: Casa Yeiya offers experiences. The private cinema becomes a family tradition, the golf simulator encourages friendly competition and the game room brings generations together. It is an art gallery by day and an entertainment complex by evening—always with full ocean views and dedicated staff ensuring everything flows easily. The owner prefers that guests enjoy the home’s offerings instead of planning excursions, since the property has everything needed.
MK: How do two, six-person golf carts and full-time staff shape the stay?
AS: These details reflect a philosophy that luxury should be effortless. Guests never worry about transportation or daily needs. A personal cook prepares fresh breakfast without planning, and the concierge arranges spa treatments, cultural outings or yacht charters. It is the difference between a vacation rental and a lifestyle experience.
MK: How do guests balance in-villa relaxation with resort activities?
AS: The team anticipates every need, so movement between villa and resort amenities is simple. Casa Yeiya includes access to Kupuri Beach Club and multiple Punta Mita amenities, and the staff handles plans so guests can focus on rest or play as they prefer.
MK: What makes Casa Yeiya well-suited for multi-generational families or group gatherings?
AS: The layout naturally creates spaces for different needs, with quiet art appreciation upstairs and lively entertainment downstairs. Grandparents enjoy culture and views, parents value full service and teenagers are drawn to the game room and cinema. The art collection sparks conversation across generations, and multiple entertaining areas ensure everyone finds a favorite place—with the pool as a central gathering point.
MK: Can you share a memorable concierge request that shows Casa Yeiya’s spirit?
AS: We organized a sunset tequila tasting around the fire pit for the adults. The children wanted to participate, so the team created a juice tasting on the spot so they could observe colors and scents and feel included with their family.
MK: Which architectural or design features make Casa Yeiya stand out in Punta Mita?
AS: A monumental whale tail sculpture greets guests at the entrance, signaling that this is not a typical beach house. Crafted from tens of thousands of glass beads using an ancestral local technique, it honors the whale migration at Punta Mita. The seamless integration of gallery spaces and living areas, the monochromatic Xolo dog sculpture and the newspaper portrait collection reveal discoveries at every turn, while palapa-inspired architecture frames art and ocean views.
MK: How do you ensure seamless and discreet service for high-profile guests?
AS: Punta Mita is ideal for privacy. HOA guidelines ensure no property blocks another’s views or provides visual access into windows or common areas. The full-time staff are on-site, understand discretion and anticipate needs, and the layout provides natural privacy with separate zones for retreat and activity.
MK: Which seasons or events make Casa Yeiya especially attractive?
AS: Whale-watching season, from November to March, transforms the infinity pool into front-row seating for nature’s greatest show. The outdoor pizza oven makes December celebrations special, and the cinema is a perfect refuge during occasional summer rains. The art and ocean views make every season extraordinary.
The Next Chapter: A Nationwide Expansion
In July 2025, Mita Residential announced a landmark expansion into Los Cabos and the Riviera Maya, adding 37 premier homes to its growing portfolio—with 27 along the Pacific coast in Los Cabos and 10 on the Caribbean shores of the Riviera Maya.
“Expanding to Los Cabos and the Riviera Maya is more than just growth—it is a natural extension of our promise to deliver unforgettable moments to both our guests and homeowners. We are proud to bring our signature blend of personalized service, exclusivity and warmth to two of the world’s most iconic beach destinations.”
Angel Sarmiento, CEO of Mita Residential
In Los Cabos, desert landscapes meet the Sea of Cortez in a dramatic canvas of light. Here, Mita Residential’s collection of oceanfront estates include private pools, chef services and sea-view terraces. In the Riviera Maya, the focus turns to the Caribbean’s gentle rhythm, with 10 homes located in Tulum and the Sian Ka’an Nature Reserve, surrounded by pristine beaches and Mayan heritage. This dual-coast expansion positions Mita Residential to support homeowners and travelers across every stage—from property care and staffing to guest curation and concierge logistics.
