Te Arai Links Unveils New Spa & Fitness Center in New Zealand
Te Arai Links, the New Zealand luxury resort celebrated for its coastal calm and top-ranked golf, is expanding its wellness footprint. This December, the property will introduce a new Spa and Fitness Center, along with a thoughtfully designed Hydrotherapy Garden, giving guests even more ways to unwind along the pristine Te Arai coastline.
A Gentle Invitation to Slow Down
The new Spa and Fitness Center brings a deeper sense of balance to the resort’s natural rhythm. The spaces are designed as quiet sanctuaries, drawing energy from the surrounding landscape and encouraging a slower pace anchored by salt air and stillness.
At the Spa, treatments lean into botanicals and results-driven naturaceuticals. Australian brand Vanessa Megan and New Zealand skincare favorite Raaie inform a menu aimed at restoring equilibrium. Guests can choose from massages, facials, pregnancy-safe treatments, cryotherapy and red-light therapy. A series of thoughtfully composed spaces elevate the experience: a pre-treatment waiting room, two couples’ suites, four single rooms and a tranquil relaxation lounge. Red-light therapy beds and Normatec compression therapy introduce a modern recovery layer for guests looking to recharge after an active day outside.
Wellness With Range
The new Fitness Center extends the resort’s energy into an airy, high-performing space. Open around the clock exclusively for resort guests, the gym features Technogym equipment for both strength and cardio, with personal training available on request. The 24/7 access and tailored instruction offer flexibility for travelers balancing leisure, exploration and routine.
Next door, the Hydrotherapy Garden adds a restorative counterpoint. Here, contrast bathing becomes its own ritual. Guests move between infrared sauna and cold plunge, soak in two jacuzzies or retreat to a quiet outdoor lounge that’s especially peaceful at dusk.
A Resort Surrounded by Natural Wonder
Just 75 minutes by car from Auckland or 25 minutes by helicopter, Te Arai Links has quickly become a must-visit for golfers and design-minded travelers. Its two golf courses, both ranked among the world’s top 100, reflect the vision of Tom Doak (North Course, opened October 2023) and Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (South Course, opened October 2022). Beyond the fairways, guests explore wide-open coastal beauty through pickleball, tennis, basketball, horseback riding, water activities, walking trails and helicopter tours. The two-acre putting green, called the Playground, is believed to be the largest in the world.
Style, Space and Stillness
Accommodations bring a composed, coastal point of view. Interiors by Los Angeles designer Jenni Kayne reflect a neutral, textural palette that feels instantly calming. Guests can select from 46 Ocean View Rooms, 19 two-bedroom Ocean Cottages and six four-bedroom Villas, all arranged to keep the coastline within sight. Each offers open, airy layouts that pair contemporary ease with a sense of place.
A New Lens on Coastal Wellness
More than an amenity, the debut of the Spa and Fitness Center signals an evolution in how guests experience Te Arai Links. Time is shaped by contrast: dynamic days on the course and quiet hours inside the Hydrotherapy Garden; sunrise hikes countered by long afternoons spent unwinding in the relaxation lounge.
The new wellness program builds on Te Arai Links’ reputation for thoughtful design and natural immersion, elevating the resort into a holistic coastal retreat where restoration comes as naturally as exploration.
