Thanksgiving in Los Angeles: Six Luxe Restaurants Serving Holiday Menus Worth Dressing Up For

Los Angeles brings a certain glamour to Thanksgiving, layering the holiday with its signature blend of culinary craft, design-forward dining rooms, and menus shaped by global flavors. This year, six standout restaurants across the city are offering special Thanksgiving menus that turn the holiday meal into something richer, more expressive, and unmistakably LA.
Santa Monica’s Fia unfolds like a secret garden, an atmospheric escape that blends the charm of Italy’s Amalfi Coast with California’s coastal ease. Hospitality visionary Michael Greco shaped the restaurant as an homage to St. Fiacre, the patron saint of gardeners, weaving garden romance and culinary indulgence into one alluring space.
For Thanksgiving, Fia presents a $120 per person menu that begins with roasted beets paired with Pecorino Sardo, brown butter and sherry vinaigrette, and arugula. Guests can choose between Herb Roasted Turkey or a New York Strip Roast, each served with brown butter sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy. The table also welcomes an abundant spread of roasted fall vegetables with pears, walnuts, balsamic, and feta, cavatappi with five cheeses, cranberry sauce with honey and cardamom, and Parker House rolls with whipped butter. Dessert brings a choice between pumpkin pie or apple pie à la mode with vanilla ice cream. Vegan Thanksgiving selections and fall cocktails round out the offering, ensuring every guest finds something celebratory.
Set within the Frank Gehry–designed Grand LA complex, San Laurel carries the creative pulse of chef José Andrés, merging Spanish culinary heritage with the exceptional produce of Southern California. Views stretch across Downtown’s cultural corridor, while the restaurant’s earthy palette and natural woods reflect Andrés’ signature balance of comfort and innovation.
The special Thanksgiving menu is priced at $150 per person and begins with a trio of starters: Jamón Ibérico de Bellota hand-cut from acorn-fed pigs, Coca Escalivada layered with eggplant puree, caramelized onion, and peppers, and Black Mission Figs Stracciatella topped with orange, Marcona almonds, and pea shoots.
Guests may then select Mary’s Farm Turkey accompanied by mushroom kale stuffing, sweet potato pavé, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy, or a Wagyu Flat Iron sourced from Blackhawk Farms and served with kale, maitake mushrooms escabeche, and truffle jus. Vegetarian guests can savor wild mushrooms in laurel cream with fried egg, thyme, and Pan de Cristal. The menu concludes with Fall Caramel Custard layered with sweet potato cremeux, cranberry gelée, and miso shortbread.
Perched 71 floors above the city, La Boucherie offers a dramatic Thanksgiving setting, complete with panoramic views and a wine list boasting more than 1,200 bottles. Known for its steaks, seafood, and special-occasion ambiance, the restaurant delivers a holiday experience rooted in refinement.
Priced at $95 per guest, the Thanksgiving offering opens with a Tamal de Masa Nixtamal topped with Salsa Anogada and pomegranate pearls. The appetizer features Weiser Farm honey squash confit enhanced with truffle Piave espuma and pepita dukkah.
The main course showcases Granny Smith apple-brined free-range turkey accompanied by tallow-poached potatoes, a root vegetable terrine, and cranberry gastric. Accompaniments include butter-poached lobster mushrooms with pickled golden raisins and fine herbs, as well as celeriac en croûte finished with crunchy chicharrón and maple butter. The meal concludes with Verjus Blanc gelato paired with piloncillo-baked pecans.
A rooftop escape in the West Hollywood Design District, CATCH LA merges seafood flown in from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market with premium steaks prepared with signature flair. The open-air dining room, retractable roof, and sweeping views create a setting that feels festive even before the holiday menu arrives.
This year’s Thanksgiving specials include Cured Fuji Salmon served with pumpkin miso, cranberry ponzu, and wasabi furikake. The Roasted Heritage Turkey is plated with herbed stuffing, caramelized vegetables, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce. Dessert features an Apple and Almond Tart accompanied by vanilla-ginger crème anglaise, candied almonds, and miso brown butter gelato. The dishes are offered à la carte at $32, $60, and $18 respectively.
Settecento DTLA takes a transportive approach to holiday dining, grounding its menu in Italian culinary tradition with house-made pizzas, pastas crafted from imported flour, and regional specialties that speak to Italy’s varied landscapes. The restaurant emphasizes authenticity and craftsmanship, turning each course into a thoughtful tribute.
Available on Thursday, November 27 from noon to 9 PM, the $69 per person Thanksgiving menu begins with Arancini di Zucca e Funghi featuring pumpkin and mushroom arancini with tartar sauce. Guests may then choose pumpkin soup or an Insalata di Farro made with mixed vegetables and vegan yogurt mint sauce.
Second-course selections include Filet Mignon with asparagus, mashed potatoes, and green pepper sauce, Arrosto di Tacchino served with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and stuffing, or Portobello “Wings” marinated for 24 hours and served with buffalo sauce and house-made chips. The meal ends with a classic Crostata di Zucca pumpkin pie.
Located in Koreatown, Openaire transforms Thanksgiving into a greenhouse-framed dining experience shaped by two Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin. The setting, filled with greenery and natural light, offers a relaxed yet elevated backdrop for a holiday meal anchored by seasonal California flavors.
Priced at $95 per person and $45 for kids 10 and under, the three-course menu begins with selections such as baby kale salad with fennel, candied pecans, apple, roasted sweet potatoes, and pumpkin seed dressing; pumpkin soup with celeriac, pomegranate, crème fraiche, and mint; ahi tuna crudo with yuzu vinaigrette and fried capers; or kabocha ravioli finished in sage brown butter with butternut squash and walnuts.
Second-course offerings include herb roasted free-range turkey with mushroom apple stuffing and pomegranate gravy, whole roasted dry-aged prime rib served with horseradish cream and jus, slow roasted king salmon with corn succotash and cranberry honey glaze, and wild mushroom risotto accented with truffles and Parmesan.
Sides for the table include whipped potatoes with cultured butter and sea salt, baked yams with praline pecans, Szechwan Brussels sprouts with mushrooms, and cranberry dressing. Dessert arrives family-style with apple pie in crème anglaise, cinnamon apple cider mousse, and spiced pumpkin pie with caramel sauce and white chocolate.
Thanksgiving in Los Angeles has become a showcase for culinary expression, and each of these restaurants offers its own distinct style. Whether shaped by European traditions, coastal seafood, Spanish influences, refined steakhouse classics, or greenhouse-inspired cooking, every menu reflects the city’s appetite for creativity and celebration.
