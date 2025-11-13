Thanksgiving in Los Angeles: Six Luxe Restaurants Serving Holiday Menus Worth Dressing Up For

For Thanksgiving, Fia presents a $120 per person menu that begins with roasted beets paired with Pecorino Sardo, brown butter and sherry vinaigrette, and arugula. Guests can choose between Herb Roasted Turkey or a New York Strip Roast, each served with brown butter sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy. The table also welcomes an abundant spread of roasted fall vegetables with pears, walnuts, balsamic, and feta, cavatappi with five cheeses, cranberry sauce with honey and cardamom, and Parker House rolls with whipped butter. Dessert brings a choice between pumpkin pie or apple pie à la mode with vanilla ice cream. Vegan Thanksgiving selections and fall cocktails round out the offering, ensuring every guest finds something celebratory.